Economic recovery: Lalong applauds FG initiatives on MSME

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has applauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Federal Government for initiating National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) geared towards economic recovery.

In a press statement signed by Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, Governor Lalong commended Osinbajo after he presented an Award of Excellency to Mr. Jerry Mallo from Plateau as overall winner of the best MSME in Nigeria.

“Let me use this opportunity on behalf of Plateau state to appreciate Federal Government and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for introducing the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) which is aimed  at economy recovery.

“I am not surprised at the performance of this young man because in the past two years, he has made me and my state proud in MSME.

“For this purpose, I have awarded a scholarship to this young man to study in any university in the world. I will commence a building of 3 bedroom flat for him and i will also give his father a brand new car.”

Lalong said the Award would spur his administration and other government agencies to do more in equipping the youths with necessary skills to enable them access loans to boost their businesses.

He said Plateau was gradually moving away from being a civil service state to being an entrepreneurial state where skills acquisitions and small scale businesses would be the focus.

The Vice President had, during the maiden edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise award initiated by the Federal Government, in Abuja, encouraged outstanding small business owners.

“We have partnered the CBN and commercial Banks to launch a credit facility available to MSME,s loans from 2 million to 10 million naira with a period of over 5 to 7 years and little or no collateral with 5% interest rate. All you need to do is to provide the committee with business proposal and guarantors.”

 

 

 

 

 

