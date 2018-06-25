The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2018 - Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity
25th June 2018 - Domesticate Child Right Act, UNICEF urges Bauchi govt.
25th June 2018 - World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers bank on Diogu
25th June 2018 - Nigeria retains badminton crown
25th June 2018 - Unemployment: Desperate youths turn drug peddlers
25th June 2018 - FG’s initiatives on SMEs yielding result –Agboade, NASME president
25th June 2018 - Lagos discovers 25 athletes at U-15 Deaf Sports School Games
25th June 2018 - This may be my last World Cup -Pogba
25th June 2018 - Nigerian trio in Russia for FIFA leadership programme
25th June 2018 - NFF rejoices with Ikeme on gradual recovery
Home / National / Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity
AREGBESOLA

Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity

— 25th June 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian civil servants to abide by the ethics of their professions and demonstrate diligence, efficiency, productivity and steadfastness in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities to the people for economic emancipation and prosperity.

He stressed that for Nigeria to reclaim her rightful position in the comity of nations, overhauling the country’s civil service was imperative to improve productivity and economic freedom and prosperity.

The governor, therefore, called on the civil service to re-engineer itself, reinvigorate its performance and take the lead in repositioning Nigeria by ensuring a humane, civilised, people-oriented society as it serves as the engine room of governance.

Governor Aregbesola stated this, in Osogbo, at the weekend, while addressing bureaucrats in the state during the official presentation and launching of a book titled: “The Civil Service as a Cornerstone of Development in the State of Osun: The First 25 Years” written by the Osun State Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries.

He harped on productivity in all strata of life, particularly in the civil service as the path to national growth and development.

He said it was unfortunate that Nigeria remained stagnant due to unproductive nature of the people.

Aregbesola called for a continued rejuvenation of commitment in the civil service, stressing that the success or otherwise of any government depended most in the performance of its bureaucracy.

He attributed the country’s backwardness and poverty to poor productivity of the workforce and laziness of some people.

“Our productivity as a people is the lowest in everything in the world and we are not concerned about this critical challenge that had placed us far behind in the scheme of things in the world,” he said.

“It is disheartening that we have forgotten the fundamental basis of our existence which is to render services that will bring about the required results through productivity.

“Since civil service is the engine room that determines the success of government, no civil servant must be found wanting at championing productivity and efficiency to justify whatever he or she earns as income.

“So, it time for us to champion things that will enhance our level of production in all sectors of the economy and as well declare to the world that we are not destined to be poor and wretched as a people.

“Henceforth, no civil servant must be at peace if he or she sees refuse on the roadside, no civil servant must also be at peace when things are not in order in his or her domain”, Aregbesola stated.

In his lecture, the Guest Lecturer, Professor Ladipo Adamolekun, advocated for a vibrant, virile, effective, efficient and productive civic‎ service.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AREGBESOLA

Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity

— 25th June 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian civil servants to abide by the ethics of their professions and demonstrate diligence, efficiency, productivity and steadfastness in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities to the people for economic emancipation and prosperity. He stressed that for Nigeria to reclaim her rightful position…

  • BAUCHI

    Domesticate Child Right Act, UNICEF urges Bauchi govt.

    — 25th June 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Bauchi State Government to domesticate the Child Rights Act (CRA) in order to effectively tackle the persisting violence against  violence faced by the Nigerian child. UNICEF Communication Officer, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Samuel Kaalu, made the appeal during an interactive session with…

  • Unemployment: Desperate youths turn drug peddlers

    — 25th June 2018

    ..Invade Lagos airport Louis Ibah Worried by the fragility of the Nigeria economy that has seen more job losses than new ones created over the last three years, more of the nation’s youths are now flooding its international airports seeking opportunity to traffic prohibited drugs into and out of the country. Narcotics experts have estimated…

  • FG’s initiatives on SMEs yielding result –Agboade, NASME president

    — 25th June 2018

    Simeon Mpamugoh Prince Orimadegun Agboade is the President and Chairman, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME). A member of the 22 -member Council for Nigeria’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME s) chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Agboade, who is also the Chairman/Managing Director of Orfema Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, in…

  • How contract agriculture can open export market for farmers

    — 25th June 2018

    Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331 Contract farming has been a central part of agriculture for decades. This method of farming is playing an increasingly crucial role in many developing and agrarian countries. Globally, contract farming is described by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) as an agricultural production carried out according…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share