Economic emancipation: Aregbesola tasks civil service on productivity

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian civil servants to abide by the ethics of their professions and demonstrate diligence, efficiency, productivity and steadfastness in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities to the people for economic emancipation and prosperity.

He stressed that for Nigeria to reclaim her rightful position in the comity of nations, overhauling the country’s civil service was imperative to improve productivity and economic freedom and prosperity.

The governor, therefore, called on the civil service to re-engineer itself, reinvigorate its performance and take the lead in repositioning Nigeria by ensuring a humane, civilised, people-oriented society as it serves as the engine room of governance.

Governor Aregbesola stated this, in Osogbo, at the weekend, while addressing bureaucrats in the state during the official presentation and launching of a book titled: “The Civil Service as a Cornerstone of Development in the State of Osun: The First 25 Years” written by the Osun State Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries.

He harped on productivity in all strata of life, particularly in the civil service as the path to national growth and development.

He said it was unfortunate that Nigeria remained stagnant due to unproductive nature of the people.

Aregbesola called for a continued rejuvenation of commitment in the civil service, stressing that the success or otherwise of any government depended most in the performance of its bureaucracy.

He attributed the country’s backwardness and poverty to poor productivity of the workforce and laziness of some people.

“Our productivity as a people is the lowest in everything in the world and we are not concerned about this critical challenge that had placed us far behind in the scheme of things in the world,” he said.

“It is disheartening that we have forgotten the fundamental basis of our existence which is to render services that will bring about the required results through productivity.

“Since civil service is the engine room that determines the success of government, no civil servant must be found wanting at championing productivity and efficiency to justify whatever he or she earns as income.

“So, it time for us to champion things that will enhance our level of production in all sectors of the economy and as well declare to the world that we are not destined to be poor and wretched as a people.

“Henceforth, no civil servant must be at peace if he or she sees refuse on the roadside, no civil servant must also be at peace when things are not in order in his or her domain”, Aregbesola stated.

In his lecture, the Guest Lecturer, Professor Ladipo Adamolekun, advocated for a vibrant, virile, effective, efficient and productive civic‎ service.