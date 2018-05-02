The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Ecologist urges govt. to impose tax on industries for greenhouse gas emissions
2nd May 2018 - United Nations seeks stability in Lake Chad region
2nd May 2018 - Senior citizens walk, partake in aerobics to live longer
2nd May 2018 - Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’
2nd May 2018 - Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector
2nd May 2018 - Merck Foundation, Chad First Lady partner on healthcare
2nd May 2018 - INEC begins assessment of political parties in Anambra
2nd May 2018 - Onitsha market election crisis deepens as traders reject caretaker c’ittee
2nd May 2018 - Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects in Zamfara
2nd May 2018 - 36 ships laden with petroleum, food items to arrive Lagos ports
Home / National / Ecologist urges govt. to impose tax on industries for greenhouse gas emissions
greenhouse

Ecologist urges govt. to impose tax on industries for greenhouse gas emissions

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

An ecologist, Mr Abdullahi Aremu, on Wednesday urged the government to impose taxes on heavy manufacturing industries and transport companies across the country for greenhouse gas emissions.

Aremu, the Director-General, Advocacy for Environmental and Sanitation Integrity, an NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the proposed policy would strengthen efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“There is need to put in place a proper tax system to impose heavy levies on gas emitters; this will be a good strategy to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“The civil society and the government should begin information gathering on those industries that emit heavy greenhouse gases if at all such apparatus has not been in place,’’ he said.

The ecologist stressed that the information gathered in the process would facilitate efforts to put in place greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategies for the industries or transport firms.

Aremu underscored the need to strengthen legislation on greenhouse gas emissions testing and control, especially for the manufacturing and transportation sectors as the two sectors largely contributed to air pollution.

“The Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders need to promote sustainable mobility plans in the transportation sector.

“Nigeria needs to learn from developed nations as they are switching from carbon emitting to non-carbon emitting technologies such as electric cars and other renewable energy options,’’ he said.

Aremu urged the Federal Government to strengthen legislation on greenhouse gas emissions control and monitoring, so as to achieve maximum compliance in industrial production processes and the transportation sector.

He said that increasing greenhouse gas emissions could affect agricultural production, while distorting natural environmental systems.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

greenhouse

Ecologist urges govt. to impose tax on industries for greenhouse gas emissions

— 2nd May 2018

NAN An ecologist, Mr Abdullahi Aremu, on Wednesday urged the government to impose taxes on heavy manufacturing industries and transport companies across the country for greenhouse gas emissions. Aremu, the Director-General, Advocacy for Environmental and Sanitation Integrity, an NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the proposed policy would strengthen efforts…

  • UNDP - LAKE CHAD - STABILITY

    United Nations seeks stability in Lake Chad region

    — 2nd May 2018

    Holds first international forum in Borno Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations has said it is seeking practical approaches to addressing the violence in the Lake Chad Basin and ensure the stability of the region. The UN through its Development Programme (UNDP) said on Wednesday in Maiduguri at a joint Press Conference with Borno State…

  • Senior citizens walk, partake in aerobics to live longer

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Some Senior Citizens living in Festac Town of Lagos State have decided to come together to walk and carry out aerobics to make them happier and live longer. A group, known as Charity Organisation for the Welfare of Aged People (COWAP), the organizers of the event, said that they decided to embark on the…

  • ENUGU ARREST CULTIST INITIATION

    Cult initiation: Police arrests 25 members of Black Axe ‘Ayes’

    — 2nd May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested 25 suspected cultists belonging to the Black Axe ‘Ayes’ secret society during an initiation ceremony in Enugu. Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were arrested on 31st of April, 2018 when the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command raided Obeagu Amechi…

  • Stakeholders express worry over slow progress in energy sector

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Some stakeholders in the power sector have expressed concern over the slow progress in the energy sector. They urged the Federal Government to adopt renewable energy to accelerate development in the sector. Mr Adekunle Makinde, a former Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), said this was the consensus of stakeholders…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share