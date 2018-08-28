Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris

– The Sun News
Omodele Adigun

Ecobank Nigeria has adopted popular child artist, Kareem Waris.

The bank signed an agreement with Waris’ parents for educational support/grant and upkeep allowance spanning 20 years.

Waris Olamilekan Kareem, is the 11-year-old hyperrealist artist who sketched a breathtaking  portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the New Afrika Shrine in July.

He was identified by Ecobank, one of the sponsors of the Celebration of African Culture at the New Afrika Shrine,  as a talented young artist and was given the opportunity to paint and present a portrait of Emmanuel Macron on behalf of the bank to the French President during the “Celebration of African Culture” event’.

READ ALSO: Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation

Commenting, outgoing Managing Director, Charles Kie said Ecobank considers it a great privilege to partner with Waris’ family to recognise the child’s exceptional talent as the bank is a firm believer in the development of the African child and the sustainable power of education as well as the diversity obtained in the arts. According to Mr Kie, Ecobank decided to support education of Waris ‘to nurture and enable him develop his gifts and other interests he may have in future’.

“We today make a commitment to partner with Mr & Mrs. Kareem on this laudable endeavor to help Waris grow in all aspects of life. Ecobank is supporting Waris in furtherance of the Bank’s CSR initiatives with the  primary focus of enabling Waris further enhance his talent whilst also ensuring his general educational development through proper monitoring and guidance. To be sure, good education makes for good citizens, it is a pathway towards a prosperous, productive life and good citizenship.  This is our wish for this unique and talented young man, Waspa”, as he likes to be called. the Managing Director stated.

Advising Waris, the Managing Director said “we can give you all the support by funding your education and ensuring your wellbeing through your parents – none of these will however matter unless you work hard in school, pay attention to your teachers, and listen to your parents and other adults.

Also speaking Ecobank Company Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel, Adenike Laoye said the bank also extended monetary support to Waris’s art school to recognise their talent, whilst also enhancing the general learning environment for Waris and other talented young boys and girls under their care.

 

 

 

