“Till date, the police have not told me what offence I committed for that humiliation and assault on me and my kids.”

Majority of those whose houses were looted before they were torched identified the duo of Ikechukwu Nwobodo and Moses Nnamani as those who led the arsonists.

Chairman of Panel, Justice Agbata, who was emotionally touched by the level of destruction, appealed to the residents to ensure peace; stating that the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi set up the panel to find lasting peace in the area.

“We have not come to compensate you but to unravel the truth about this crisis. We want you to maintain peace, since you cannot live in isolation. The government is interested in peace and will do all that is possible to guarantee your stay in your community,” he assured.

Justice Agbata also asked the Police to stop further escalation of the crisis with arrest of residents, and declared that “from now on, let nobody come here to arrest anybody. We need peace and we must maintain peace.”

Meanwhile, the phone number the said Inspector Amaechi gave to the British woman was called for reaction, but the person who picked the call from the other end gave his name as Ogar Eku who said that he lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and also not a police officer.

However, Ilodibe maintained that the Inspector Amaechi had called her severally with the same number which last four digits were 7870 in all their conversations which she recorded.

While the search for peace in Ogbozinne-Akpugo continues; the people live in fear, and the truth remains that the deep wound might not heal any soon in the hearts of many.