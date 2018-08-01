“Some years ago, a young girl of 13 years came to me. She had breast lumps and the doctor performed a surgery on her. But, unfortunately and painfully, they removed her nipple in the process. You could imagine how she would breastfeed her babies.

“There was another lady that was diagnosed of cancer and we advised her not to get pregnant as she continued her treatment but she refused. When she later returned years later, her illness had deteriorated beyond reversal and she died,” Anozie said in tears.

She said she was ready, through her NGO founded in 1995, to expend every strength in her to ensure that the number of people that succumb to the scourge was reduced to the barest minimal. In achieving this, she said her NGO has embarked on free breast ultra sound scan screening with the support of corporate organisations.

“Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women. It is important for every woman to examine her breasts regularly.

“COPE has launched a ‘wall of fame’. The reason we created the wall in our office at Ikeja is to create and expand the needed awareness on breast cancer ailment. The idea behind the wall is that an organisation contributes N1 million annually. This N1 million takes care of 333 women to have ultra sound scan and clinical examination. We give out vouchers to the organisations who pay the money, who give them to their clients, who in turn come here for free screening every third Saturday of the month.

“This will take us a step closer to achieving our aim of reducing breast cancer mortality rate. Women will have equal opportunity to get screened regardless of their location and socio-economic status. Early detection is cheaper. Women who fall outside the organisations that have partnered with us can also have their thorough screening done here for as little as N3,000.

“Our vision is to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria by offering adequate information and service to combat the disease and make treatment affordable to all Nigerians irrespective of financial status.

“Apart from being conscious of what we eat, we must exercise every day and reduce intake of sugary drinks. A heart of forgiveness is also important in preventing many diseases. Then government must establish research centres where traditional medicines can be promoted. All the plants were created for a purpose and Nigeria is blessed with them as deposited in different parts of the country,” Anozie said.

The crusader appealed to pharmaceutical companies, governments and multinational companies to assist breast cancer patients in their treatment. She stressed that treating cancer was very expensive, running into millions of naira, and often beyond the reach of most patients.