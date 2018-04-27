The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - Ebuehi resumes full training
27th April 2018 - Tinubu receives autographed gloves of Anthony Joshua
27th April 2018 - Who can replace Arsene Wenger?
27th April 2018 - Ezeonwuka tasks corporate Nigeria on sports development
27th April 2018 - Angry youths and 2019 elections
27th April 2018 - Lessons from Kenya’s anti-corruption campaign
27th April 2018 - Are Nigerian youths really lazy?
27th April 2018 - Traders count losses
27th April 2018 - Osinbajo, Kumuyi preach unity, religious tolerance
27th April 2018 - Endless killings by herdsmen
Home / Sports / Ebuehi resumes full training

Ebuehi resumes full training

— 27th April 2018

Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has been handed a big boost less than two weeks before he is expected to submit a provisional 35-man World Cup roster to the Nigerian Federation, with news that one of the players to be named on the roster has resumed full training following a spell on the sidelines.

ADO Den Haag defender, Tyronne Ebuehi participated in full training with the rest of his teammates on Thursday morning and is available for selection once again when they tackle PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivise on Sunday.

For about seven weeks, the right-back was struggling to overcome a groin injury, which had made his availability for the friendlies against Serbia and Poland questionable, and made him miss league games against Excelsior Rotterdam, FC Utrecht and Heerenveen.

ADO Den Haag manager, Alfons Groenendijk revealed at Thursday’s press conference that Ebuehi is back on the field but they would continue to monitor him before the visit of PSV.

With a Nigerian flag in his hands, Ebuehi was sighted being interviewed by Dutch newspapers, De Volkskrant and Algemeen Dagblad and BBC Radio after the training session.

The 22-year-old will become cap-tied to Nigeria for life if he makes his competitive debut at the World Cup in the next two months.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers

— 27th April 2018

• 3rd anniversary’ll announce state as distinct –Wike Tony John, Port Harcourt Federal Government said it has identified 11 sources of the soot being experienced in Rivers State, and is working out plans to eliminate the dreaded air pollution. Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made the disclosure yesterday, when he spoke at Terabor/…

  • Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

    — 27th April 2018

    •Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the…

  • Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

    — 27th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After  a four-year impasse, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the payment of N135 million compensation to the families of those who were killed and wounded at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister…

  • Rivers

    Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7

    — 27th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were, yesterday, killed in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The latest attack is just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area,…

  • Oyo approves another 48 Obas

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share