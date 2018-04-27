Ebuehi resumes full training

Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has been handed a big boost less than two weeks before he is expected to submit a provisional 35-man World Cup roster to the Nigerian Federation, with news that one of the players to be named on the roster has resumed full training following a spell on the sidelines.

ADO Den Haag defender, Tyronne Ebuehi participated in full training with the rest of his teammates on Thursday morning and is available for selection once again when they tackle PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivise on Sunday.

For about seven weeks, the right-back was struggling to overcome a groin injury, which had made his availability for the friendlies against Serbia and Poland questionable, and made him miss league games against Excelsior Rotterdam, FC Utrecht and Heerenveen.

ADO Den Haag manager, Alfons Groenendijk revealed at Thursday’s press conference that Ebuehi is back on the field but they would continue to monitor him before the visit of PSV.

With a Nigerian flag in his hands, Ebuehi was sighted being interviewed by Dutch newspapers, De Volkskrant and Algemeen Dagblad and BBC Radio after the training session.

The 22-year-old will become cap-tied to Nigeria for life if he makes his competitive debut at the World Cup in the next two months.