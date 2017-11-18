The Sun News
Ebube Nwagbo, others storm Enugu for 'The Wedding Showcase'

Ebube Nwagbo, Alexx Ekubo, Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Bryan Okwara, Melvin Oduah are among the top Nigerian celebrities who will be storming Enugu for the third edition of ‘The Wedding Showcase Nigeria’.

Slated for between November 24 and 26, the wedding fair will also be bringing top brands in the event industry.

According to the organizer, Kachy Ugwa, the exhibition fair is essentially the melting pot for top Nigerian fashion icons and parades, event, media and logistics vendors from all parts of South Eastern Nigeria.

“TWS Nigeria is an amazing opportunity for every brand to showcase themselves in real time. TWS helps customers to see what they can do in order to eliminate doubts, then we boost good brand in the East and enable them increase sales and clientele base,” he said.

Shedding more light on what is expected of this year’s edition, Ugwa assures that the two-day exhibition business dinner and fashion show would be topnotch.

“For Exhibition, customer should expect more vendors. There would be varieties and they would be spoilt for choice with amazing prices for people who book vendors at the fair.  And for the vendors, there will be double the traffic from the last edition based on the increased level of publicity.

“The fashion show is focused on wedding attires and we have been able to attract the very best in the fashion industry like Mai Atafo, Ouch, Weizdhurmfranklyn, James Brandan, Habana Bespoke and lots more,” he assured.

He further revealed that the exhibition would be taking place at The Golden Royale Multipurpose Hall, Enugu, while the business dinner and fashion show would hold at The Base Event Center, Independence Layout, Enugu.

