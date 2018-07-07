EbonyLife TV marks 5th anniversary, premieres Castle & Castle

Indigenous lifestyle and entertainment channel, EbonyLife TV has rolled out the drums. As part of its fifth anniversary, it premiered a brand new legal drama series, Castle & Castle.

The outfit, which started in 2013, would also be launching initiatives such as its global Video-on-Demand (VoD) digital service, EbonyLife ON, streaming movies and series via EbonyLife ON mobile, in partnership with Nigerian network service providers. It will also commence television broadcast in Africa on StarTimes, including DStv and Flow in 10 Caribbean countries.