EbonyLife TV marks 5th anniversary, premieres Castle & Castle
— 7th July 2018
Indigenous lifestyle and entertainment channel, EbonyLife TV has rolled out the drums. As part of its fifth anniversary, it premiered a brand new legal drama series, Castle & Castle.
The outfit, which started in 2013, would also be launching initiatives such as its global Video-on-Demand (VoD) digital service, EbonyLife ON, streaming movies and series via EbonyLife ON mobile, in partnership with Nigerian network service providers. It will also commence television broadcast in Africa on StarTimes, including DStv and Flow in 10 Caribbean countries.
Expressing delight on the milestone, founder and CEO, Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu, thanked everyone who has contributed to its success.
“We are incredibly grateful to have made it this far. The journey has not been easy and a lot of hard work has gone into the past few years. We would not be here without the people who have been in our corner from day one; our sponsors, advertisers, partners, vendors, employees, talent, contractors and our viewers, who have been extremely loyal.”
Speaking on the series, Abudu described Castle & Castle as the first African legal drama series. Produced by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Abudu and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang, the series stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and others.
