Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019

Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national leadership of the party as “reckless”.

A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki, Dr. Uche Abia not only described Ngwu’s outburst as misleading but commended Chief John Odigie- Oyegun for steering APC to greater heights.

“It is necessary to reaffirm the truth about the party in Ebonyi State. APC is poised to flush out PDP from power in 2019, hence the plan by Ngwu and his sponsors to cause confusion”.

The youths praised Odigie-Oyegun for creating a culture of unity among APC members in the country, building cordial relationship between all critical stakeholders of the Nigerian project, repositioning the party in the state for the challenges ahead and adhering to the principles of transparency and accountability.

“There is no division or leadership crisis in APC, Ebonyi State Chapter. Odigie-Oyegun is a man of integrity, a leader with vision and charisma and a politician committed to the development of the ruling party and the people” the youths said.

The youths condemned Ngwu and his sponsors for demonizing the noble efforts of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a quintessential politician. He has done very well”

They called on stakeholders of the party not to be swayed by politicians whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of sentiments and hooliganism.

“Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not in disarray. It will dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from its grip on the political space in 2019” the youths added,