The Sun News
Latest
1st December 2017 - Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019
1st December 2017 - NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East
1st December 2017 - 2 remanded for sale, distribution of cloned soap brand
1st December 2017 - Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina
1st December 2017 - Graduating with third class not big deal –Dimoko Korkus, blogger
1st December 2017 - Why I remixed Fela’s Jeun Ko ku -Aderinsola Adetifa
1st December 2017 - My passion for down syndrome kids -Seun Olota
1st December 2017 - African China, Jaywon to headline UFDF 2017
1st December 2017 - O’Jez Music unleashes Krazee Legs’ today
1st December 2017 - Grab The Mic ’ll showcase best young Nigerian comedians –Alex Okosi
Home / National / Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019

Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019

— 1st December 2017

Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national leadership of the party as “reckless”.

A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki, Dr. Uche Abia not only described Ngwu’s outburst as misleading but commended Chief John Odigie- Oyegun for steering APC to greater heights.

“It is necessary to reaffirm the truth about the party in Ebonyi State. APC is poised to flush out PDP from power in 2019, hence the plan by Ngwu and his sponsors to cause confusion”.

The youths praised Odigie-Oyegun for creating a culture of unity among APC members in the country, building cordial relationship between all critical stakeholders of the Nigerian project, repositioning the party in the state for the challenges ahead and adhering to the principles of transparency and accountability.

“There is no division or leadership crisis in APC, Ebonyi State Chapter. Odigie-Oyegun is a man of integrity, a leader with vision and charisma and a politician committed to the development of the ruling party and the people” the youths said.

The youths condemned Ngwu and his sponsors for demonizing the noble efforts of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a quintessential politician. He has done very well”

They called on stakeholders of the party not to be swayed by politicians whose stock in trade is to fan the embers of sentiments and hooliganism.

“Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not in disarray. It will dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from its grip on the political space in 2019” the youths added,

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019

— 1st December 2017

Youths in Ebonyi State on Wednesday hit back at the National Leader of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, Mr. Frank Ngwu, describing his comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the national leadership of the party as “reckless”. A statement by the chairman of Ebonyi APC Youth Forum in Abakaliki, Dr. Uche Abia not…

  • NBS, UNICEF launch MICS 2017 in North East

    — 1st December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The National Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), has launched the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2016-2017 in the north east region. The launch of the scheme was held at Chartwell Hotel and Suites, Bauchi, on Thursday. The MICS 2016 was supported by UNICEF, UNFPA,…

  • 2 remanded for sale, distribution of cloned soap brand

    — 1st December 2017

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, remanded one Mr. Taju Ayagi and a Kano-based businesswoman, Mrs. Stella Ogochukwu, till December 7, for an alleged sales and distribution of cloned cosmetic products belonging to a Lagos based company, Eva Complexion Care Soap Products. The accused persons were arraigned by…

  • Poverty, unemployment threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Zwingina

    — 1st December 2017

    From: Okwe Obi, Abuja Ahead of the forthcoming National Political Summit of Save Democracy Group (SDG) Africa, Chairman of the newly constituted governing board of the body, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, has said the current state of affairs in Nigeria, especially poverty, economic hardship and unemployment, are indicative that democracy is in danger. Speaking at the…

  • Fayose,  Umahi absent at PDP  NEC

    — 1st December 2017

    • Ratifies plans for  national convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja There appears to be cracks in the opposition party as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose;  his Ebonyi State counterpart,  David Umahi, as well as the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade stayed away…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share