Ebonyi youths reject automatic tickets for PDP NASS members— 14th September 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
A youth group in Ebonyi State, the Unwuekumenyi Youths Assembly, has rejected automatic tickets purportedly being offered to the serving members of the National Assembly from their zones by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections.
They youths rejected the purported action of the party, describing same as anti-democratic which is capable of destroying the peace and unity in their people as well as causing crisis in the PDP.
Umuekumenyi comprised eight local government areas in Ebonyi Central and North senatorial zones of the state occupied by the people of Ezza Ezekuna, Izzi Nnodo, Ikwo Noyo, and partly Ishielu and Ohaukwu.
READ ALSO: My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate
The position of the youths was contained in a statement signed by the President of the group, Mr. Orogwu Sunday, and five other leaders and issued to newsmen, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
The youths said that they were displeased that their other prominent sons and daughters in the PDP, who equally qualified for these positions have, by the action of the party, been shut out from the contest.
They said that their decision to kick against the party’s position became imperative in order to save the party from imminent implosion and defeat that might follow it in next year’s general elections.
The group’s statement read, “In Ebonyi North zone, we abhor the issue of automatic ticket to our representatives in the National Assembly.
“As the youths and representatives of our people, we shall continue to resist any attempt to render our people politically impotent.
“We call on the national leadership of the party to hold the proponents of the so called automatic tickets responsible for the imminent defeat of PDP in Ebonyi State in 2019.
READ ALSO: The politics of party primaries
“It should be noted that the so-called automatic ticket in Abakaliki bloc is a mere ploy by some unscrupulous political elements to deny the two populous groups namely: Ezza and Izzi access to power so that minority group will continue to dictate the pace of politics especially as it concerns the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State”, the statement added.
The group, however, commended Governor David Umahi for reportedly withdrawing the automatic tickets issued to two members of the House of Representatives (names withheld), describing the governor’s action as ‘healthy for democracy’.
They, therefore, appealed to him to extend the same gesture to all the federal constituencies in Abakaliki bloc in the interest of the people of the area who defied all odds to vote for the PDP in the 2015 governorship election in the state.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
2019: Any attempt to dislodge Ayade’ll be resisted, say C’River Reps13th September 2018
-
Mark appoints Sen. Kure, DG campaign organisation13th September 2018
-
Defend your votes, ADP candidate tells voters13th September 2018
Latest
Ebonyi youths reject automatic tickets for PDP NASS members— 14th September 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A youth group in Ebonyi State, the Unwuekumenyi Youths Assembly, has rejected automatic tickets purportedly being offered to the serving members of the National Assembly from their zones by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections. They youths rejected the purported action of the party, describing same as…
-
Kwara guber aspirant rubbishes alleged link with Saraki, PDP— 14th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Lukman Mustapha, has distanced himself from Senate President Bukola Saraki and his new party, the People Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that he has never held any position or got contract under “the current hegemony in the state.” He, however, assured that if…
-
Persistent violence, insecurity, worrisome – Catholic Bishops— 14th September 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have condemned the spate of violence and high level of insecurity in the country which have led to the death of many Nigerians. In a communiqué issued at the end of a week-long second plenary meeting held, in Sokoto, the Bishops noted with greatest dismay…
-
Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC— 14th September 2018
“Dogara’s reported defection has not come to us as a surprise. It was only a matter of time judging by Dogara’s anti-party antics in the National Assembly Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that the reported defection of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, did not come to them as…
-
INEC and political parties’ nomination of candidates— 14th September 2018
It becomes easier for the people to own, defend and sell their party’s candidates whom they have directly elected to represent them. Sufuyan Ojeifo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, as far back as when Professor Attahiru Jega was in the saddle as national chairman, formulated a body of rules or regulations that would…
-
Entertainment
1996: Tupac Shakur dies— 13th September 2018
Hip-hop star Tupac Shakur died on this day in September 1996 of gun-shot wounds suffered in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting. More than a decade after his death on this day in 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur remained one of the most recognisable faces and voices in hip-hop. A steady stream of posthumous album releases kept…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Starvation looms on the Plateau— 14th September 2018
“We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
In Lagos, Oba’s son, businessman tango over land— 14th September 2018
Yusuf Lateef Olarinde has alleged that a businessman, Elias Nnanna Ukachukwu, was behind his travails, insisting that he wanted him dead. • My life in danger – Olarinde • He’s a criminal, serial liar, Ukachukwu alleges Sunday Ani Two men in Lagos are locked in a bitter quarrel with land at the centre of their…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
When what we eat turns poisonous— 14th September 2018
We are what we eat! We are a reflection of what we daily take in as food and water. To a large extent, a man’s health is determined by his nutrition Kayode Ojewale “Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food” – Hippocrates (460 – 370BC), Greek Doctor Chief Audu Ogbeh,…
Columnists
-
Quality of decision determines success— 14th September 2018
A great decision is as good as dead if not implemented. If God had stopped after making the decision to create man, you and I would not exist today. Ladi Ayodeji Decision: This eight-letter word is like the trigger of a loaded gun, it may look small but it is yet powerful. The decisions we…
-
Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance— 14th September 2018
When Osinbajo described Atiku’s quest for restructuring as vague, suggesting instead an emphasis on good governance, he was right… Majeed Dahiru The clamour for restructuring has become heightened today in Nigeria in a manner comparable to the “on Aburi we stand” clamour by Nigerians of South East origin following the unfortunate incidents of the January…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 13th September 2018
Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive Charles Ehirim • Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc. that could be…
-
Restructuring: Osinbajo repent— 13th September 2018
Let us all repent and do it all over again. Let’s start talking to ourselves seriously about restructuring. It is the true federalism with no iota of doubt or pretence. Femi Adeoti From head to toe, there is nothing federal about our present weird character. This awkward type of our own federalism is heavily skewed and…
-
Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers— 13th September 2018
The diagnoses of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are often delayed as a result of paucity of specific symptoms. Emmanuel Enabulele In our previous outing on dealing with the lesions affecting the anatomical area referred to as the foregut, we had tried to briefly discuss cancer of the pancreas. We had concentrated on the cancer derived from…
-
The Bianca Ojukwu controversy— 13th September 2018
As Bianca raises her hand to be counted as a contestant in the forthcoming senatorial election, cockroaches have escaped from the cupboard. Alvan Ewuzie Election periods have a tendency to ignite controversies. In jostling for party tickets and votes, politicians apply every trick in the book. They unravel hidden cockroaches in the cupboards of opponents…
-
Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage— 13th September 2018
Ibrahim Goni happened on the scene of an agency of government no one in his right mind would want to superintend. Frank Meke Ibrahim Goni, Nigeria’s Conservator-General, is not only a man of courage but also full of faith in our country in these trying times. He speaks little, a man of measured words, a…
-
The hidden treasures of cocoyam— 13th September 2018
Cocoyam contains high levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and various other phenolic antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system Fr. Anselm Adodo Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school, and became ‘educated.’ The result is that we lost interest in our local…
-
A ring of the familiar— 13th September 2018
The Economist has returned to that familiar turf. This time, it has written off Buhari and is tipping the opposition PDP as better suited to win Amanze Obi The Economist of London has returned to a familiar turf. It has predicted the fall of President Muhammadu Buhari from Olympian heights. Relying on a research carried…
-
The shame of a nation: 20th century human trafficking and slavery— 13th September 2018
We have also indicated time and again how Nigeria’s porous borders served as another avenue encouraging human trafficking Newton Jibunoh It took the power of CNN (Cable News Network) to bring to the attention of the nation and the global community the dehumanized treatment and sale of our citizens in Libya some months ago. The outcry…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply