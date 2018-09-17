Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Women’s rights activist, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, has declared her intention to run for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agom-Eze said she was moved to throw her heart in the ring because of the gross marginalisation of women in the political representation in the state.

Agom-Eze, while declaring her intention during a press conference at her residence, in Abakaliki, the state capital, appealed to the leadership of her party to consider a woman for the position saying that they are better managers.

SHe has been at the forefront of canvassing for the protection of rights of women as well as making case for 35 percent quota for them in all elective and appointive positions at various levels of government.

Recently, she convened the meeting of APC women in her residence where they discussed the possible ways to actualise their target.

According to her, “In line with the above, it may not be out of place for Ebonyi women to seek for senatorial slot, two House of Representatives members and eight House of Assembly positions.

“This translates to 30% representation. Even at that, it still falls short of the 40% being clamoured for by the women all over the world”, the address partly read.

The retired Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, said that given her wealth of experience while in the civil service, she is better positioned to handle the post well if elected.

“I urge our great party to support the only woman who has shown the courage to vie for the Senate seat in the entire Ebonyi State and the few other courageous women that are seeking for an elective post,” she appealed.