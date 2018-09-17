– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate
17th September 2018 - Juve’s Ronaldo off the mark, Costa dismissed for spitting
17th September 2018 - National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta
17th September 2018 - Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency
17th September 2018 - Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government
17th September 2018 - NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector
17th September 2018 - NRM threatens legal action against INEC over exclusion of candidate
17th September 2018 - Bale says Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo
17th September 2018 - Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards
17th September 2018 - ‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’
Home / Elections / National / Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate
EBONYI

Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate

— 17th September 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Women’s rights activist, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, has declared her intention to run for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agom-Eze said she was moved to throw her heart in the ring because of the gross marginalisation of women in the political representation in the state.

Agom-Eze, while declaring her intention during a press conference at her residence, in Abakaliki, the state capital, appealed to the leadership of her party to consider a woman for the position saying that they are better managers.

SHe has been at the forefront of canvassing for the protection of rights of women as well as making case for 35 percent quota for them in all elective and appointive positions at various levels of government.

Recently, she convened the meeting of APC women in her residence where they discussed the possible ways to actualise their target.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

According to her, “In line with the above, it may not be out of place for Ebonyi women to seek for senatorial slot, two House of Representatives members and eight House of Assembly positions.

“This translates to 30% representation. Even at that, it still falls short of the 40% being clamoured for by the women all over the world”, the address partly read.

The retired Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, said that given her wealth of experience while in the civil service, she is better positioned to handle the post well if elected.

“I urge our great party to support the only woman who has shown the courage to vie for the Senate seat in the entire Ebonyi State and the few other courageous women that are seeking for an elective post,” she appealed.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EBONYI

Ebonyi: Women’s rights activist, Agom-Eze declares for Senate

— 17th September 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Women’s rights activist, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, has declared her intention to run for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Agom-Eze said she was moved to throw her heart in the ring because of the gross marginalisation of women in the political representation in the state….

  • OKOWA

    National Youth Games: Okowa hails Team Delta

    — 17th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Monday, congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the 4th National Youth Games, in Ilorin, Kwara State. Delta State finished with a total of 67 medals, made up of 27 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze, to win the 2018 Games. Lagos, which did not…

  • SOKOTO

    Buhari’s loyalist, others defect to PDP in Sokoto, back Tambuwal for Presidency

    — 17th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Yabo, while addressing thousands of his supporters drawn across the 23 Local Government Areas of the…

  • NCDMB

    NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector

    — 17th September 2018

    To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration. Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid…

  • explosions

    Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards

    — 17th September 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]