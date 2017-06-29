Ebonyi wants justice for indigene killed in Ondo

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Government has condemned the killing of Linus Ogbee by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ilion Camp in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and called on security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the suspects to justice.

Governor David Umahi, who spoke shortly after inspecting projects in various parts of the state yesterday, described the incident as the height of barbarism and senseless killing. He called for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Ebonyi farmer in Ondo State.

While lamenting the wanton loss of lives and property as a result of activities of herdsmen, Umahi commended the police in Ondo State for quick intervention which led to arrest of some suspects in connection with the killing.

“I call for full scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of one of our brothers, Linus Ogbee who, until his death, was a father of seven and a farmer based in Ilion in Akure North council area of Ondo State. Those behind his death should be fished out and brought to justice. It is heartbreaking that our brother was killed by suspected blood sucking herdsmen whose sanctity for human life amounts to nothing.”

Umahi condoled with the family of the deceased and promised to help them in any possible way to stand. He said he would do everything within his powers to ensure that justice is done and those behind the dastardly act brought to book, while reassuring the people of the state of his administration’s commitment towards protecting lives and property of every citizen. He further used the occasion to reiterate his earlier call on various segments of Ebonyi indigenes in various parts of the country who are not meaningfully or gainfully employed to return home and be part of his agricultural revolution in which farmers are given grants to go into full farming.

“While we mourn the death of our fellow compatriot. Let me reassure Ebonyi people that this administration is committed to all campaign promises of bringing back our people, especially youths hawking in various cities and taking them out of the streets, to make them become part of the progress of our dear state through the empowerment scheme which would enable them go into business…”

of their choice.”