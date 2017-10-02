The Sun News
2nd October 2017 - Ebonyi to enact law against hate speech, says Gov. Umahi
Ebonyi to enact law against hate speech, says Gov. Umahi

Ebonyi to enact law against hate speech, says Gov. Umahi

— 2nd October 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government, on Sunday, said it would enact laws prohibiting hate speeches in the state. The state government said the move was targeted at stopping the incessant usage of inciting comments capable of disintegrating the country.

This was disclosed by Governor David Umahi during the Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary celebration and 21 years creation of Ebonyi State held at Abakaliki Township Stadium.

He disclosed that he would soon approach the state house of assembly to propose a bill for an Act prohibiting hate speeches in the state. He therefore advocated for peace and united Nigeria where fairness, justice, love of one another would be supreme.

“There is no need to continue with hate speeches. There is no need to continue with violent agitations. We have to dialogue and do everything that will make sure we live in peace. We are stronger when we are together. There’s no need of insulting the President.

“Very soon, we are going to approach house of Assembly for a bill on hate speeches and I am happy some states have done something on hate speeches. When we do this, you will prove any hate speech or allegation against anyone whether you put it on social media or you write it on newspaper.

“We are going to make a law. When you are accusing anybody, a department will be created and look at it and you must prove your point and we are going to regulate hate speeches in Ebonyi State.

“Already, Kaduna did it. I told Governor el Rufai to export what he did in Kaduna to Ebonyi State.

“There is no need of insulting other tribes. There’s no need of insulting southern governors. The operation Python Dance was to ensure security in the zone” Umahi said.

He assured all residents in the state of their optimum security, insisting that the proscription of the activities of the Independence People of Biafra (IPOB) was to avert bloodshed and save the lives of about 12 million Igbo people living in other parts of the country.

Earlier, the first governor of the state and Senator representing Ebonyi North zone, Sen. Sam Egwu warned the youths against the agitations and violence for the creation of Republic of Biafra.

Commending Umahi for his achievements including infrastructural development, youths and widow empowerments and Agricultural Revolution, the former governor called on the Federal government to be fair in governance and recognition of Ndi-Igbo.

“We call on the ruling Government APC, to know that what is good for the goose is also good for the gentiles, there should be fairness in governance and recognition of Ndi Igbo” said Egwu.

Ebonyi to enact law against hate speech, says Gov. Umahi

— 2nd October 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Government, on Sunday, said it would enact laws prohibiting hate speeches in the state. The state government said the move was targeted at stopping the incessant usage of inciting comments capable of disintegrating the country. This was disclosed by Governor David Umahi during the Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary…

