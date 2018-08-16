– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Ebonyi to build airport next year
16th August 2018 - D’Tigress captain charged to court by team mate in camp
16th August 2018 - What women should know about ovarian cyst
16th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari committed to use of PVC, Card readers – Presidency
16th August 2018 - Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told
16th August 2018 - Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others
16th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses PDP of plans to rig poll
16th August 2018 - How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.
16th August 2018 - Bayelsa govt reduces state TV mast for Cargo airport, suspends operations temporarily
16th August 2018 - Ekiti killings: Police begin mass raid of criminal hideouts
Home / National / Ebonyi to build airport next year
Airport

Ebonyi to build airport next year

— 16th August 2018

• Distributes 39 tricycle ambulances

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, announced that the state government would start an airport project next year as arrangement has been concluded towards this.

Speaking while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline, led by its Traffic and Sales Manager (Enugu), Solomon Mengistu, Umahi said: “We will start an airport project in Ebonyi early next year.

“The airport we will build may not be the biggest in the country, but, it will be the most beautiful.

“And there is nothing we say in this government that we cannot do.”

The governor complained bitterly about the “substandard” aircraft some international airlines send to Nigeria, saying: “I once complained to an airline (name withheld).

I asked them why they send substandard planes to Nigeria, but when you get to Dubai, you fly beautiful aircraft even the one that you can take your bath inside if you’re in first class.

READ ALSO 2019: Buhari committed to use of PVC, Card readers – Presidency

“If I were the President of this country, I will not allow it. We need to be treated like other countries.”

Meanwhile, the governor has commissioned 39 tricycle ambulances procured by the state government for onward distribution to some primary health centres across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Umahi said the gesture was part of government’s numerous arrangements to revamp the health sector in the state in the best interest of his countrymen.

He said his administration would not leave any stone unturned until its repositions the health sector.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Airport

Ebonyi to build airport next year

— 16th August 2018

• Distributes 39 tricycle ambulances Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, announced that the state government would start an airport project next year as arrangement has been concluded towards this. Speaking while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline, led by its Traffic and Sales Manager (Enugu), Solomon Mengistu, Umahi said:…

  • card readers

    2019: Buhari committed to use of PVC, Card readers – Presidency

    — 16th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 because of objections to the use of card readers are wild and baseless. It further described the report in several dailies as incorrect and misleading as the federal government had engaged the…

  • BAYELSA

    Don’t allow politicians use you – Bayelsa youths told

    — 16th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ahead the conduct of primaries of different for the 2019 general elections, youths in Bayelsa State have been warned not to fall to the antics of politicians bent in using them as instruments of destabilisation during the period. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa when executives of…

  • protest

    Civil servants protests poor welfare, slash in Sallah bonus, others

    — 16th August 2018

    • ground at activities federal secretariat Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Federal Civil servants on Wednesday embarked on peaceful protest over poor welfare, lack of training and working materials and slash in Sallah bonus at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja. The protest which held at Block A of the secretariat as senior members of staff were hindered by…

  • DELTA

    How we forestalled industrial unrest in councils – Delta govt.

    — 16th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government, on Wednesday, disclosed its strategy of ensuring industrial harmony even when workers in 21 out of the 25 council area are being several months of salary arrears. The government said it has been proactive by promptly releasing funds due to the councils as soon as such funds were…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share