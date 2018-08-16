Ebonyi to build airport next year

• Distributes 39 tricycle ambulances

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, announced that the state government would start an airport project next year as arrangement has been concluded towards this.

Speaking while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline, led by its Traffic and Sales Manager (Enugu), Solomon Mengistu, Umahi said: “We will start an airport project in Ebonyi early next year.

“The airport we will build may not be the biggest in the country, but, it will be the most beautiful.

“And there is nothing we say in this government that we cannot do.”

The governor complained bitterly about the “substandard” aircraft some international airlines send to Nigeria, saying: “I once complained to an airline (name withheld).

I asked them why they send substandard planes to Nigeria, but when you get to Dubai, you fly beautiful aircraft even the one that you can take your bath inside if you’re in first class.

“If I were the President of this country, I will not allow it. We need to be treated like other countries.”

Meanwhile, the governor has commissioned 39 tricycle ambulances procured by the state government for onward distribution to some primary health centres across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Umahi said the gesture was part of government’s numerous arrangements to revamp the health sector in the state in the best interest of his countrymen.

He said his administration would not leave any stone unturned until its repositions the health sector.