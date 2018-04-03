Ebonyi SSG, commissioner, others resign

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Secretary to the Government of Ebonyi State (SSG), Prof. Bernard Odoh, yesterday resigned his appointment.

The resignation, Daily Sun gathered, was the third time the now former government’s scribe had attempted to quit Governor David Umahi’s administration, but was reportedly persuaded by the governor to stay.

Odoh’s resignation came barely about a week after the Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Moses Nomeh, resigned his appointment. Other appointees who recently quit the government in the gale of resignations include a member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Commission, Ikeuwa Omebeh; member of Local Government Advisory Committee, Chief Joe Enyiukpor and Senior Technical Assistant on Propaganda, Chief Christopher Ngwuta.

Although some of the quitters concealed the rationale behind their actions, Daily Sun gathered that it might not be unconnected with political alignments and realignments ahead of 2019 general election.

Findings by Daily Sun indicated that the former government’s scribe, Odoh, who hails from Ezza clan, had been under pressure by his people to quit the government.

Ezza, which is one of the biggest clans in the state with massive voting strength, it was gathered, had reportedly been displeased about the alleged neglect of the people, despite their ‘massive’ support for the governor.

Sources told Daily Sun that the people of Ezza political bloc saw the governor’s recent endorsements of sitting National Assembly members to retain their positions as a slap, especially when they were eyeing some of the elective positions which other political blocs are occupying.

Some other quitters reportedly cited job dissatisfaction as their reasons.

The three-page letter addressed to the governor by the ex-SSG read: “My appointment as Secretary to the State Government is, hereby, resigned in good faith.”