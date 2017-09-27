The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Ebonyi school owners protest closure of schools
27th September 2017 - UNIMAID, Sudan varsity collaborate on petroleum research
27th September 2017 - Rocket explosions trail arrival of US Defense Secretary in Kabul
27th September 2017 - Lagos commissions first DNA forensic centre in W’ Africa
27th September 2017 - Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid
27th September 2017 - Kebbi govt. summons local leaders over measles outbreak
27th September 2017 - Private security outfits seek inclusion in crime-fighting
27th September 2017 - Man dies in Ondo after drinking herbal syrup
27th September 2017 - Cleric flays ongoing separatist agitations in Nigeria
27th September 2017 - Nasarawa targets N25b monthly IGR – says Board chair
Home / National / Ebonyi school owners protest closure of schools

Ebonyi school owners protest closure of schools

— 27th September 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Private schools owners in Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, protested the closure of their schools by suspected agents of the state government.

The protesters, numbering more than 60, alleged that the closure was a political witch-hunt orchestrated by some opposition elements in Governor Dave Umahi’s government.

The state government had shutdown three schools belonging to a former Commissioner for Education, Chibueze Agbo, and other schools, alleging tax evasion.

According to the state government, the schools were sealed following the failure of the schools’ management to pay certain stipulated amount into the coffers of the state government.

The schools sealed were Mandate International School Izhia, Royal Comprehensive College, Ezzangbo and Royal Demonstration Nursery and Primary School Ezzangbo all in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

This was even as the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Eke, while briefing newsmen disclosed that more schools would be shutdown in the coming days.

According to him, any school which did not meet the criteria stipulated by the state government before its establishment would be sealed and its management punished in accordance with the laws of the state.

The protesters who came with placards with various inscriptions blocked the entrance to the Government House, Abakaliki, where they were addressed by Umahi’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Emmanuel Offor Okorie.

Leader of the protesters, Apostle Onyedikachi Nduka, said that as members of the Divine Mandate School Owners Association, they were being witch-hunted for supporting the administration of Chief David Umahi.

According to Onyedikachi, “I may not mention names but even inside a ruling party, there are chameleons who work for the opposition party. What is happening in the school sector especially in the private schools in Ebonyi State is that in our mist we have people that play for the opposition party.

“And sometimes these people that play for the opposition parties occupy the positions of leadership. And because they occupy the leadership affairs, the Commissioner for Education is not aware that some of these things exist.

“So when they come to him and offer some names, he wouldn’t make enquiry and begin to close down the schools he received their names. This included some members of staff in the ministry of education.

Respondin, Dr. Okorie, told the aggrieved citizens that the state government would look into their matter and address same accordingly.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ebonyi school owners protest closure of schools

— 27th September 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Private schools owners in Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, protested the closure of their schools by suspected agents of the state government. The protesters, numbering more than 60, alleged that the closure was a political witch-hunt orchestrated by some opposition elements in Governor Dave Umahi’s government. The state government had shutdown three…

  • UNIMAID, Sudan varsity collaborate on petroleum research

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The University of Maiduguri and the International University of Africa (IUA) of Sudan have initiated processes of collaboration on research in petroleum resources and bio-technology. UNIMAID Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, while receiving a delegation of the International University of Africa, Khartoum, in Maiduguri, on Wednesday, said the collaboration between the…

  • Lagos commissions first DNA forensic centre in W’ Africa

    — 27th September 2017

    …Crimes, paternity issues, others can now berResolved through technology- Ambode …Centre’ll enhance justice delivery, resolve high profile cases- US Consul General, Lagos CP  Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, commissioned the first DNA Forensic Centre in West Africa, saying that the move would go a long way in resolving all form of crimes,…

  • Delta retirees protest, vow to stop Okowa’s re-election bid

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Retirees in Delta State have threatened to stop Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term ambition unless their benefits were paid. The state government is said to be owing pension arrears of different categories of workers in the state civil service. But a protest by a section of the pensioners, the Association of…

  • Kebbi govt. summons local leaders over measles outbreak

    — 27th September 2017

    From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi  The Kebbi State government, in collaboration with The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have invited traditional and religious rulers over refusal of parents in communities to immunise their children against measles and other diseases. The Daily Sun gathered that of 100 children in a community, only four were available to get the vaccines at…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share