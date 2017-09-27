Ebonyi school owners protest closure of schools

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Private schools owners in Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, protested the closure of their schools by suspected agents of the state government.

The protesters, numbering more than 60, alleged that the closure was a political witch-hunt orchestrated by some opposition elements in Governor Dave Umahi’s government.

The state government had shutdown three schools belonging to a former Commissioner for Education, Chibueze Agbo, and other schools, alleging tax evasion.

According to the state government, the schools were sealed following the failure of the schools’ management to pay certain stipulated amount into the coffers of the state government.

The schools sealed were Mandate International School Izhia, Royal Comprehensive College, Ezzangbo and Royal Demonstration Nursery and Primary School Ezzangbo all in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

This was even as the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Eke, while briefing newsmen disclosed that more schools would be shutdown in the coming days.

According to him, any school which did not meet the criteria stipulated by the state government before its establishment would be sealed and its management punished in accordance with the laws of the state.

The protesters who came with placards with various inscriptions blocked the entrance to the Government House, Abakaliki, where they were addressed by Umahi’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Emmanuel Offor Okorie.

Leader of the protesters, Apostle Onyedikachi Nduka, said that as members of the Divine Mandate School Owners Association, they were being witch-hunted for supporting the administration of Chief David Umahi.

According to Onyedikachi, “I may not mention names but even inside a ruling party, there are chameleons who work for the opposition party. What is happening in the school sector especially in the private schools in Ebonyi State is that in our mist we have people that play for the opposition party.

“And sometimes these people that play for the opposition parties occupy the positions of leadership. And because they occupy the leadership affairs, the Commissioner for Education is not aware that some of these things exist.

“So when they come to him and offer some names, he wouldn’t make enquiry and begin to close down the schools he received their names. This included some members of staff in the ministry of education.

Respondin, Dr. Okorie, told the aggrieved citizens that the state government would look into their matter and address same accordingly.