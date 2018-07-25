– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home
25th July 2018 - NASS siege: Buhari turning Nigeria to fascist state – Secondus
25th July 2018 - Warri NURTW, bank donate buses to members
25th July 2018 - Democracy now taking shape in Nigeria – Wike
25th July 2018 - Crime: AIG reads riot act to Commissioners of Police
25th July 2018 - Nigeria’s collapsing, ECA warns
25th July 2018 - JUST IN: Benue youths block Ortom from meeting APC leaders in Abuja
25th July 2018 - Kano PDP leaders, stakeholders meet over Kwankwaso’s defection
25th July 2018 - Buhari, IGP Idris meet in Aso Rock
25th July 2018 - How I became Yobe governor in 1992 with N20, 000, by Senator
Home / National / Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home
EBONYI

Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home

— 25th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, condemned in concrete terms the siege on the residence of Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by security agents.

The party said that the siege on Ekweremadu’s residence was a direct attack on his fundamental human rights bothering on free movement.

At a press briefing held at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki, the state capital along Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, chairman of the party in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, described the siege as a ‘danger to democracy’.

Said he, “It is a terrible situation that I least expected in a democratic setting. It is very unfortunate and we see it as a rape on democracy because politics should not be a do or die affair.

READ ALSO: NASS siege: Buhari turning Nigeria to fascist state – Secondus

“For the president to have used the police to besiege the official residence of the number three citizen of this county and his Deputy, is least expected and completely out of it.

“It is an act of intimidation that should not be seen in democracy that Nigeria is enjoying but we are not surprised because the President is a military man in a civilian uniform. Those who know him should expect more than this.

“On daily basis people are dying in the name of farmers/herdsmen crisis and nothing is done about it. They have conspired with security agencies to wipe away Nigerians.

“All Nigerians should wake up and fight against these excesses. It is not the issue of APC or PDP. It is a national fight that all well meaning Nigerians should join.

“Last two weeks, a sitting governor, with immunity was manhandled by security agencies. It is a height of insensitivity and political dictatorship and it portends danger on our nascent democracy”, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EBONYI

Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home

— 25th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, condemned in concrete terms the siege on the residence of Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by security agents. The party said that the siege on Ekweremadu’s residence was a direct attack on his fundamental human rights bothering on…

  • BUHARI

    NASS siege: Buhari turning Nigeria to fascist state – Secondus

    — 25th July 2018

    National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on Nigerians to caution President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that his actions were detrimental to the survival of democracy in the country. According to a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday, from his media office concerning the siege on the leadership of the National…

  • WARRI

    Warri NURTW, bank donate buses to members

    — 25th July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Six  commercial bus drivers, who are committed members of the Warri branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have been handed six brand new mini commercial buses courtesy of a welfare package program between the Union and Green Acres Micro finance Bank. Speaking at the occasion held, in Warri, on…

  • DEMOCRACY

    Democracy now taking shape in Nigeria – Wike

    — 25th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the mass defections at the National Assembly indicated that democracy was taking shape in the country. Governor Wike spoke, on Tuesday, during the celebration of 40 years of legal practice of Onueze Okocha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by Okpo Club…

  • CRIME

    Crime: AIG reads riot act to Commissioners of Police

    — 25th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Worried by spate of crime in the zone, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin-City, Rasheed Akintunde, has ordered manhunt of bandits perpetrating crime in the zone. He gave the order during a security meeting with Commissioners of Police under the zone 5 command. At the meeting attended…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share