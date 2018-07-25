Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, condemned in concrete terms the siege on the residence of Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by security agents.

The party said that the siege on Ekweremadu’s residence was a direct attack on his fundamental human rights bothering on free movement.

At a press briefing held at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki, the state capital along Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, chairman of the party in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, described the siege as a ‘danger to democracy’.

Said he, “It is a terrible situation that I least expected in a democratic setting. It is very unfortunate and we see it as a rape on democracy because politics should not be a do or die affair.

“For the president to have used the police to besiege the official residence of the number three citizen of this county and his Deputy, is least expected and completely out of it.

“It is an act of intimidation that should not be seen in democracy that Nigeria is enjoying but we are not surprised because the President is a military man in a civilian uniform. Those who know him should expect more than this.

“On daily basis people are dying in the name of farmers/herdsmen crisis and nothing is done about it. They have conspired with security agencies to wipe away Nigerians.

“All Nigerians should wake up and fight against these excesses. It is not the issue of APC or PDP. It is a national fight that all well meaning Nigerians should join.

“Last two weeks, a sitting governor, with immunity was manhandled by security agencies. It is a height of insensitivity and political dictatorship and it portends danger on our nascent democracy”, he said.