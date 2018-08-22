It was Henry David Thoreau who said: “It is a characteristic of wisdom not to do desperate things”. This wise counsel ordinarily ought to be the daily meditations of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, particularly its leader, Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi.

Recently, the governor refused to grant access to the Abakaliki Township Stadium, now renamed the

Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when the party held its mega rally.

Incidentally, the APC had reportedly earlier secured the approval of the state’s Ministry of Sports and Youths Development to use the venue for its rally. Trying to save face, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Dr. Emmanuel Onwe, in his release, claimed the stadium was approved for use on August 11 for a ‘faction’ of the party and not the said August 4, 2018, event. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzor, on his part, said in a release that the stadium was undergoing reconstruction, an explanation that was to be later adopted as the official reason why the APC was locked out of a public facility.

The later position stated above would have almost been believed as credible by every reasonable member of the public. However, a later radio announcement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Internal Security, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, that the training of members of the state’s Neighbourhood Watch has been slated for the same venue, beginning from 8am, made it obvious that the government was mainly out to frustrate the APC in the state and even poised for a bloody encounter. In a state where there are no such large and expansive private facilities that could serve as a very credible alternative for the APC and its teeming supporters, the leaders were boxed almost into a state of perplexity before finally settling for the premises of the coordinating office of President Muhammadu Buhari support groups in the state, located near the Presco Flyover in Abakaliki, the capital city. Work started late on Friday evening and the rally recorded massive success the next day.

That was not the end of the battle, as it shifted to tough verbal war between the governor and the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who, while addressing the rally, described Umahi as his friend and brother but insisted that he must an tender unreserved apology for denying his party members the use of a public facility maintained with taxpayers’ money. The governor fired back through his Chief Press Secretary, Uzor, describing Oshiomhole’s request as “very shameful.” According to Uzor: “He has not disappointed Nigerians on his usual naked dance when he said the governor denied his party usage of the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, which is undergoing construction.” In attempting to seemingly defend the indefensible, even when the same imagemaker had posted some pictures of members of the state’s security outfit, the Neighbourhood Watch, observing what they dubbed “routine training” in the said stadium, he went further to insinuate that, “It became more childish for the national party chairman who had earlier called Governor Umahi on phone and informed him of his coming to the state to have made such ridiculous statement whereas he was aware of the decision of a faction of his party to shift the date for the rally to August 11.”