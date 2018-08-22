Ebonyi govt. seeks armed NSCDC operatives in public utilities

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government, on Tuesday, appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy more of its armed operatives to its project sites in all parts of the state to secure project materials from thieves.

It said the move had become necessary following the inordinate activities of some unscrupulous elements who it said go about in their project sites looking for what to steal.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Infrastructure Maintenance, Chief Ali Odefa, made the appeal when he led management of Ebonyi State Road Maintenance Agency (EBOROMA) on a courtesy visit to the state’s Commandant of the NSCDC, Mrs. Chinwe Kannu, in Abakaliki.

“We are motivated to visit you because of the way you have helped our government to secure and protected lives and properties in the state; the way the corps respond to calls on securing the lives and properties of the state is encouraging.

“As the agency is growing, so also the challenges are growing with it. We know you have done very well but we want you to do more for us; our sites, our offices we still need more of your armed men to secure them.

“We invite the corps to continue to partner with us not only in state building but also in nation building. Any country that is planning to move ahead must ensure adequate security of lives and property of its citizenry. It is only when there is security that investors can come. It is only when there is security that democracy can thrive”, he said.