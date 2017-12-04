The Sun News
Ebonyi govt. refutes water scarcity reports

Ebonyi govt. refutes water scarcity reports

— 4th December 2017

…50,000 cubic meters of water delivered everyday — Commissioner

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government, on Monday, described as absolute falsehood the reports trending in the social media that there is severe water scarcity in the state.

It said that the ‘distractive report’ was not only the figment of the writer’s imagination, but ‘mischievously’ designed to ridicule the modest efforts of the state government targeted at ensuring steady safe water supply to the people.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs. Euphemia Nwali, and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki. She said that the state’s mega water treatment plant, Oferekpe Water Scheme has started delivering over 50,000 cubic meters of water daily to the people of the state to solve acute water problems.

She said that in addition, another mega water scheme in the state, Ezillo Water Treatment Plant was undergoing rehabilitation and will soon begin full operational services to complement the Oferekpe Water Scheme.

“In addition, the ministry is laying new lines to connect other communities outside Abakaliki to ensure that water gets to the nooks and cranny of the state” Nwali stated.

The Commissioner, therefore, described as falsehood, a Facebook account report that there was water scarcity in the state and called on the residents to visit the Ministry of Water Resources for connection of water from the
distribution lines to their residence.

