EBONYI

Ebonyi gets new police boss 

— 6th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State.

He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo.

The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect.

The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College, Enugu, as Commandant.

Lamorde’s tour of duty in the South East state was for about 18 months having been posted to Ebonyi in  February 2017.

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had, in April, during a courtesy visit on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, demanded for the immediate redeployment of the former commissioner questioning his ability to be on top of the security situation in the state.

APC state Chairman, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu had, during the visit, alleged that Laomrde was colluding with Governor David Umahi to unleash violence on the opposition in the state.

It was gathered that the newly appointed commissioner is already in the state and preparing to take over as soon as he gets the necessary briefs from his predecessor.

 

