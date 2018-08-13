– The Sun News
FERTILISER

Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity

— 13th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has trained farmers in Ebonyi State on the best ways of applying fertilisers to their crops, which would enhance productivity.

The group said the training became necessary because of the need to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity which would enable food security.

Executive Secretary of FEPSAN, Alhaji Ahmed Kwa, said at the end of the training, farmers and extension agents would have gained knowledge about fertiliser products, storage, usage, soil testing importance, and application methods.

“The farmers and extension agents would also be educated on adequate timing for fertiliser application, so that they can have adequate knowledge of crops nutritional requirements.

Kwa, represented by Segun Adesola, remarked that the participants would also be tutored on the nutritional contents of fertiliser products, methods of usage, right time of application, to enhance the economics of fertiliser application.

“Farmers are afterwards, expected to record increased income and improved quality of life through increased production from efficient fertiliser usage.”

She noted that the training was organised in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and Agricultural Development Programmes (ADPs) in the South East zone.

The General Manager of the Ebonyi Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited, Prof. Ogbonnaya Chukwu, in his speech, urged the participants to take the training seriously.

Chukwu, who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ebonyi State Governor on Investment said: “It is important to note that every crop has the fertilizer brands that suits as we have for instance four brands of NPK form of fertiliser in our blending plant in Abakaliki.

“We have the 12:12:17 brand used for yam, cassava and other forms of root crops, the 20: 10: 10 augmented with the urea brand for rice, the 15: 15: 15 used for maize and rice and the 27: 13: 13 used also for rice but has its urea component removed.”

