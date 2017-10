From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has denied the reports that there was outbreak of monkey pox disease in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Daniel Umezuruike said that the reported case was rather eczema.

In an emergency press briefing, the Health Commissioner said that “there was case of eczema that was reported at the weekend. We looked at it, diagnosed it and there was no symptoms of monkey pox.”

“Why are rumour mongers saying that the disease was monkey pox? Let the people spreading this rumour step out and show me where the monkey pox is.”