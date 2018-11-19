Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Men of the Nigerian Army from 24 Support Engineer Regiment, Nkwoagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki, in the Ebonyi State capital, who were searching for their missing colleague, L/Cpl Oluwabukunmi Fadoju, in various parts of Igbeagu community, have rescued a very malnourished, abandoned child.

The kid, it was gathered, was locked up in an uncompleted building near Onunwakpu Market by a man who operates a ‘healing home’ for the mentally deranged individuals. Also chained in the facility were adults of different age ranges.

The troupe of military men who rescued the victim were searching for one of their own who reportedly got lost in September 17 while at his duty post at the dispute area between neighbouring communities in Ebonyi and Cross River states.

READ ALSO: Amosun presents 2019 Appropriation Bill to Ogun Assembly Wednesday

Igbeagu community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State and their neighbouring Ukelle community in Cross River State have been at serious war over a piece of land. In the crisis, many lives have been lost while properties worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

It was alleged that the child was under spell and was picking leaves from the ground to eat before the soldiers busted into the facility. The troops who later gave the child some banana and biscuits to eat were said to have burnt the charms.

They thereafter, reportedly took him to their Medical Reception Station for treatment before subsequently handing him over to the State Government for further medical attention.