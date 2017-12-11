The Sun News
Ebonyi commissioner, contractor trade words over N1.2b project

— 11th December 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Government of Ebonyi State, Monday expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work on the low and high lifts water project in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

It said that the N1.2 billion project contracted to Belfom Nigeria Ltd has not recorded significant success.

However, the company fired back; alleging that the state government was responsible for the slow pace of work. They alleged that the government owed them.

The Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Mrs. Euphemia Nwali, made the lamentation while assessing the level of work at the mega water scheme. She regretted that the contractor handling the project has not put the fund released to him by the state government to the best use.

“We contracted it out to Belfom Nig Ltd to do the low lift and high lift. I am not satisfied with the level of work. By now, they are supposed to have casted the project. If you look at their site, it is very bushy.

“I am calling on the contractor to come back to site and do the work. We have paid the contractor. He is claiming we owe him but we have paid him. During mobilization, we paid him. He generated another certificate which we have cleared. Let the contractor put the money the state government has given it to work before we release another money to them,” she said.

The Project Engineer of Belfom Nigeria Ltd, Nnamani John, disagreed with the commissioner. He alleged that the state government still owed them for the work.

Meanwhile, the commissioner disclosed that Oferekpe Mega Water Treatment Plant has started delivering over 50,000 cubic liters of water daily to the people of the state to solve acute water problem in the area.

She added that another mega water scheme in the state, Ezillo Water Treatment Plant was undergoing rehabilitation and will soon begin full operation.

