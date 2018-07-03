Ebonyi bans over-the-counter sale of antibiotics, analgesics

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has placed a ban on the sales of antibiotics, analgesics and other similar over-the-counter-drugs in the state. The government said the abuse of such drugs, which, it said, has come to its knowledge, would pose a huge health risk to the people of the state.

The ban was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Health Services, Dr. Sunday Nwangele, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting, held yesterday, in Government House, Abakaliki.

“The governor has declared a total ban on tramadol, codeine and codeine-containing products in Ebonyi State. Furthermore, there is also a restriction on the sale of antibiotics and analgesics over the counter. Henceforth, it is expected that antibiotics and analgesics are sold following doctor’s prescription,” he said.

He also announced that the state government would embark on massive screening of the residents of the state, especially the youths, for hepatitis B surface antigen, which, he said, many youths tested positive to.

“It has also come to the knowledge of the state government that during screening for security units like police, army, customs, and other paramilitary recruitments, a lot of youths were found to be positive for Hepatitis B surface antigens. Any moment from now, the state government will be embarking on screening for Hepatitis B surface antigen, especially among the youths of the population of the class at risk,” he said.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Cletus Ofoke, said the government has put mechanisms in place to ensure Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state live in peace.

“In some council areas, the Fulani herdsmen are cohabiting peacefully with the villagers. In respect to places that have problems or attacks, chairmen of such concerned local governments, especially Ezza South Local Government, should continue to hold meeting with the herdsmen and the farmers as well as sensitise the farmers on the peace accord signed between the Ebonyi State government and the herdsmen leadership in the state,” he said.