Ebonyi APC repositions ahead 2019 – Chair

22nd June 2017

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party has been repositioned to achieve landslide victory in the 2019 general elections.
The Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Eze Nwachukwu, who spoke in an interview, in Abakaliki, on Thursday, said the party structures are being strengthened.
According to him, all the party structures in the state are being repositioned ahead of the 2019 general elections.
“The party structure and all its organs from the ward, local and state levels are undergoing internal reforms in line with the provisions of the constitution of our party.
“The party in Ebonyi is taking the initiative in view of the leadership crisis that rocked the party and to properly strategise as the 2019 general elections speedily approach.
“We are confident of electoral victory in the 2019 governorship and house of assembly elections, hence we must begin early to put our acts in order,’’ Nwachukwu said.
He called on the party faithful to work for the collective success of the party, assuring that the leadership of the party in Ebonyi was committed to ensure victory in 2019.
Nwachukwu said that the lingering leadership crisis in the state APC had been laid to rest, following the National Working Committee’s ratification of the suspension of the Chairman, Chief Ben Nwaobasi.
He said the letter of ratification of the chairman’s suspension, dated May 25, was signed by Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf-Gashu’a, Director of Administration at APC national secretariat.

“With the end of the protracted leadership crisis, APC will be more committed and focused in providing credible opposition in Ebonyi,” Nwachukwu added.

Nwaobasi was suspended over allegations of gross mismanagement of funds, anti-party activities, among others.(NAN)

