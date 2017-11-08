The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Ebonyi Anglican Church takes stock
8th November 2017 - In search of beauty queens in the creeks
8th November 2017 - Enugu family grieves over son’s death as youth corps member in Zamfara
8th November 2017 - Agony of mother searching for her child
8th November 2017 - New dawn at Atani Campus of Oko Poly
8th November 2017 - Bishop Nwokolo inaugurates Omagba Archdeaconry, ordains new priest  
8th November 2017 - FCT on edge over chieftaincy squabbles
8th November 2017 - Iwuanyawu’s 75th birthday reunites Imo political foes  
8th November 2017 - State House Clinic:  A health centre in need of surgery 
8th November 2017 - Day of joy for physically challenged in Abuja
Home / oriental news / Ebonyi Anglican Church takes stock

Ebonyi Anglican Church takes stock

— 8th November 2017

Diocese made significant improvement’

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Before His ascension into heaven, Jesus Christ charged His 12 apostles and all those who believed in Him to go into the world and spread the good news of the salvation, which He brought to mankind through His death on the cross.

So, in carrying out that all-important task, the Anglican Diocese of Abakaliki held a synod recently to appraise how far and well the members of the diocese have kept faith with the task.

It was the second session of the seventh synod of the diocese with theme: “Man where are you: A call for professors of Christ of this generation to define their standing in the Lord.”

On that day, faithful in the diocese and beyond thronged into the Emmanuel Church located at Azuiyiokwu in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital venue of the synod. The about 1,200 capacity church was filled to the brim.

Although there was an array of activities lined up for the five-day event, Sunday, being the second day of the meeting recorded massive turnout.

Delivering the sermon, the former Minister of Power, Ven. (Prof.) Chinedu Nebo, regretted that many believers in Jesus Christ have lost sight of the main gospel of the Lord while chasing after fake signs and wonders.

He lamented that there was so much fanfare in today’s church, which he said was in sharp contrast with the teachings of Jesus Christ. He said many believers in Jesus Christ actually have no idea whom the Lord Jesus Christ is.

“It is unfortunate at a time the church should be gearing up for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, we see much moral decadence, so much apostasy, so much heresy instead of people hanging on to the solid rock our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“There is so much fanfare in the church today; so many people today are going to church for the sake of it and many of them have no idea whom the Lord Jesus Christ is and they can never even tell you why they know that they are Christians. In other words, they do not know what it means to be a born again Christian or a child of God who is expectant of the return of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” he regretted.

Nebo, who is a priest in the Anglican Church, further lamented that the church appears to be in a fallen state at this moment with many believers chasing after signs and wonders.

“Whereas Jesus Christ said this signs shall follow them that believe in Him; He said that in my name they shall cast out demons and heal the sick. Instead, those who are believers are now following signs and wonders and these signs and wonders are leading them astray. And so, the body of Christ continues to suffer.

“I will plead with the entire body of Christ to turn again to our Saviour Jesus Christ and not being like the Ephesians church of Revelation Chapter 2 that walked away from her first love. Let us return to our first love and that first love is Jesus Christ,” he revealed.

In his homily, the Bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Monday C. Nkwoagu, said the theme  was apt given the critical condition in which today’s Christians found themselves.

“The theme is very important to all of us as Christians. It is by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. It is a revelation from God that we should ask the church their stand today. This is because of the things we are seeing in our generation.

“There is more population of people in the church today but we don’t seem to be seeing the transformation, regeneration, and new life that influence the entire environment. What we see is the negative. And God is asking where are we standing? That is what informed the theme of this synod: Man, where are you?”

Also speaking, the wife of the bishop, Lady Nwanyieze Charity Nkwoagu, charged the women to always dedicate themselves to the service of God.

She reasoned that the efforts, no matter how small, would help in the promotion and spreading of the gospel of Jesus.

While underscoring the exploits of women in propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ, she pointed out that the women ministry of Abakaliki Diocese has been in the vanguard of winning souls for Christ.

The bishop of the diocese while delivering his charge pointed out that the diocese has made significant improvement in the past year.

He listed a number of milestones covered by the church in the area of evangelism, promotions of some priests, planting of new churches, and execution of some programmes among others.

These, according to him, helped in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and extending the Kingdom of God here on earth.

The synod in session also made significant contributions, suggestions and brought forth ideas targeted at deepening the vision and mission of the church which is majorly to win souls for Christ Jesus.

Highlight of the synod was special colour parade staged by the Boys and Girls Brigade, special rendition by the choir, among others.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Paradise Papers: FG to investigate Nigerian users of offshore tax havens

— 7th November 2017

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said that the government would investigate high net-worth individuals and companies who frequently used offshore tax havens. Adeosun said this in an interactive session with the media on Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions on the use of offshore jurisdictions with favourable tax laws. She…

  • Breakdown of 2018 Budget Estimates

    — 7th November 2017

      Budget size: N8.612 trillion (16 % higher than 2017 estimates) Assumptions, projections ================== • Benchmark crude oil price-US$45 per barrel • Oil production estimate – 2.3 million barrels per day • Exchange rate – N305/US$ for 2018 • Real GDP growth of 3.5 per cent • Inflation Rate of 12.4 per cent Expenditure Estimates…

  • Plateau reverses ‘No work, no pay’ policy, pays worker arrears

    — 7th November 2017

    The Plateau Government on Tuesday commenced payment of workers in 17 councils of the state who suffered the no-work-no-pay policy of former Governor Jonah Jang. Jang had  in 2014, refused to pay workers four months’ salaries when they went on strike in protest over non-implementation of payment of their minimum wage during the period. Mr…

  • Trump: North Korea must ‘come to the table’ for talks

    — 7th November 2017

    North Korea must “make a deal” on abandoning its nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump said, taking his most conciliatory tone yet with Pyongyang after months of inflammatory threats.    While Trump’s comments on Tuesday from Seoul, South Korea, appeared to be the first offer by the US president for Pyongyang’s leadership to sit down…

  • Dogara advocates improved synergy between executive, legislature

    — 7th November 2017

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has called for improved synergy between the legislature and the executive to ensure speedy passage of the 2018 Appropriation bill. Dogara made the call during the president’s presentation of the 2018 budget proposal before the joint session of the two chambers on Tuesday in Abuja….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share