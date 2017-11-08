Ebonyi Anglican Church takes stock

Diocese made significant improvement’

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Before His ascension into heaven, Jesus Christ charged His 12 apostles and all those who believed in Him to go into the world and spread the good news of the salvation, which He brought to mankind through His death on the cross.

So, in carrying out that all-important task, the Anglican Diocese of Abakaliki held a synod recently to appraise how far and well the members of the diocese have kept faith with the task.

It was the second session of the seventh synod of the diocese with theme: “Man where are you: A call for professors of Christ of this generation to define their standing in the Lord.”

On that day, faithful in the diocese and beyond thronged into the Emmanuel Church located at Azuiyiokwu in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital venue of the synod. The about 1,200 capacity church was filled to the brim.

Although there was an array of activities lined up for the five-day event, Sunday, being the second day of the meeting recorded massive turnout.

Delivering the sermon, the former Minister of Power, Ven. (Prof.) Chinedu Nebo, regretted that many believers in Jesus Christ have lost sight of the main gospel of the Lord while chasing after fake signs and wonders.

He lamented that there was so much fanfare in today’s church, which he said was in sharp contrast with the teachings of Jesus Christ. He said many believers in Jesus Christ actually have no idea whom the Lord Jesus Christ is.

“It is unfortunate at a time the church should be gearing up for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, we see much moral decadence, so much apostasy, so much heresy instead of people hanging on to the solid rock our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“There is so much fanfare in the church today; so many people today are going to church for the sake of it and many of them have no idea whom the Lord Jesus Christ is and they can never even tell you why they know that they are Christians. In other words, they do not know what it means to be a born again Christian or a child of God who is expectant of the return of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” he regretted.

Nebo, who is a priest in the Anglican Church, further lamented that the church appears to be in a fallen state at this moment with many believers chasing after signs and wonders.

“Whereas Jesus Christ said this signs shall follow them that believe in Him; He said that in my name they shall cast out demons and heal the sick. Instead, those who are believers are now following signs and wonders and these signs and wonders are leading them astray. And so, the body of Christ continues to suffer.

“I will plead with the entire body of Christ to turn again to our Saviour Jesus Christ and not being like the Ephesians church of Revelation Chapter 2 that walked away from her first love. Let us return to our first love and that first love is Jesus Christ,” he revealed.

In his homily, the Bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Monday C. Nkwoagu, said the theme was apt given the critical condition in which today’s Christians found themselves.

“The theme is very important to all of us as Christians. It is by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. It is a revelation from God that we should ask the church their stand today. This is because of the things we are seeing in our generation.

“There is more population of people in the church today but we don’t seem to be seeing the transformation, regeneration, and new life that influence the entire environment. What we see is the negative. And God is asking where are we standing? That is what informed the theme of this synod: Man, where are you?”

Also speaking, the wife of the bishop, Lady Nwanyieze Charity Nkwoagu, charged the women to always dedicate themselves to the service of God.

She reasoned that the efforts, no matter how small, would help in the promotion and spreading of the gospel of Jesus.

While underscoring the exploits of women in propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ, she pointed out that the women ministry of Abakaliki Diocese has been in the vanguard of winning souls for Christ.

The bishop of the diocese while delivering his charge pointed out that the diocese has made significant improvement in the past year.

He listed a number of milestones covered by the church in the area of evangelism, promotions of some priests, planting of new churches, and execution of some programmes among others.

These, according to him, helped in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and extending the Kingdom of God here on earth.

The synod in session also made significant contributions, suggestions and brought forth ideas targeted at deepening the vision and mission of the church which is majorly to win souls for Christ Jesus.

Highlight of the synod was special colour parade staged by the Boys and Girls Brigade, special rendition by the choir, among others.