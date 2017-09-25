The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term
25th September 2017 - Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU
25th September 2017 -
25th September 2017 - Ndume’s constituents storm Abuja ahead of resumption next week
25th September 2017 - N’ East APC govs express divergent views on restructuring
25th September 2017 - Amnesty International shuns Presidential panel in Port Harcourt
25th September 2017 - Ogun Hausa community alleges marginalisation
25th September 2017 - U.S: Disgraced former Congressman sentenced for sexting minor
25th September 2017 - Ambode donates 120 5KVA generaing sets to power police stations
25th September 2017 - YABATECH recalls student from NYSC camp
Home / National / Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

— 25th September 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The leadership of Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor David Umahi.

The group said that their support for Umahi’s re-election was stemming from his unprecedented achievements in office.

Chairman of the group, Chief Hyacinth Nwode, at a press briefing, in Abakaliki, stated that the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the past two years had impacted positively on the lives of the people. They enjoined Ebonyi people to support the Governor in the 2019 general election to continue his “good works.”

The statement partly read: “He provided potable and clean water for the people, the state government through the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG has rehabilitate the Ezillo and Juju Hill Water schemes and presently expanding the Uburu water scheme with a new circular concrete water storage tanks at Uburu and Ugwulangwu

“The government despite all these projects has ensured prompt payment of workers’ salaries on the 15th of every month and a listening government unilaterally suspended the pension scheme law by popular demand and refunded the workers money deducted from their salaries because of the law. Workers are happy and joyful to receive the 13th month salaries because of the law.

“As part of its workers friendly disposition, the government recently released 1.5 billion naira to clear pension and gratuity arrears owed retirees since 1996. This is ongoing now. Note that this came despite the numerous challenges facing the state government.

“In the health sector, the present government in the state established the first of its kind virology centre in Abakaliki which is functional now. With this in place, suspected Lassa fever and other viral health issues could be dictated promptly for immediate attention. Indeed, efforts to ensure good health for the people has been consolidated by aggressive monitoring of the General Hospitals which once more are now active and rehabilitated to attend to primary health needs of the people

“He has ensured prudence in the management of government resources as it is only such that could manifest in the physical projects we see across the state today. We therefore align ourselves strongly with the popular resolution by the people of the state come 2019. He has our full support and we are already mobilizing the people towards that effect.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

— 25th September 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor David Umahi. The group said that their support for Umahi’s re-election was stemming from his unprecedented achievements in office. Chairman of the group, Chief Hyacinth Nwode, at a press briefing, in…

  • Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU

    — 25th September 2017

    Non academic activities commenced at the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday following the suspension of a nationwide strike embarked on by Non-Academic Staff of Union members. The nationwide strike lasted for 10 days as it was suspended on Sept. 21. Check by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that Health…

  • — 25th September 2017

    APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog …Tags Presidential aide rogue elephant From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Angry national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  Monday stated that it has become very obvious that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) does not have anything constructive to…

  • Ndume’s constituents storm Abuja ahead of resumption next week

    — 25th September 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Suspended former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, is expected to officially resume at the Upper chamber next week, Daily Sun has gathered. Ahead of his resumption, supporters from his constituency, on Monday, demonstrated solidarity for the lawmaker by organising a rally which held…

  • N’ East APC govs express divergent views on restructuring

    — 25th September 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Governors of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states have expressed divergent views over the current agitation for restructuring of the country at the on-going north east zonal meeting on federalism held, in Bauchi, on Monday. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, however, maintained that the unity of  Nigeria was no negotiable, if…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share