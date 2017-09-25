Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The leadership of Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor David Umahi.

The group said that their support for Umahi’s re-election was stemming from his unprecedented achievements in office.

Chairman of the group, Chief Hyacinth Nwode, at a press briefing, in Abakaliki, stated that the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the past two years had impacted positively on the lives of the people. They enjoined Ebonyi people to support the Governor in the 2019 general election to continue his “good works.”

The statement partly read: “He provided potable and clean water for the people, the state government through the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG has rehabilitate the Ezillo and Juju Hill Water schemes and presently expanding the Uburu water scheme with a new circular concrete water storage tanks at Uburu and Ugwulangwu

“The government despite all these projects has ensured prompt payment of workers’ salaries on the 15th of every month and a listening government unilaterally suspended the pension scheme law by popular demand and refunded the workers money deducted from their salaries because of the law. Workers are happy and joyful to receive the 13th month salaries because of the law.

“As part of its workers friendly disposition, the government recently released 1.5 billion naira to clear pension and gratuity arrears owed retirees since 1996. This is ongoing now. Note that this came despite the numerous challenges facing the state government.

“In the health sector, the present government in the state established the first of its kind virology centre in Abakaliki which is functional now. With this in place, suspected Lassa fever and other viral health issues could be dictated promptly for immediate attention. Indeed, efforts to ensure good health for the people has been consolidated by aggressive monitoring of the General Hospitals which once more are now active and rehabilitated to attend to primary health needs of the people

“He has ensured prudence in the management of government resources as it is only such that could manifest in the physical projects we see across the state today. We therefore align ourselves strongly with the popular resolution by the people of the state come 2019. He has our full support and we are already mobilizing the people towards that effect.”