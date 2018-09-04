– The Sun News
4th September 2018 - Ebonyi 2019: 10 political parties endorse ex-SSG for APC guber ticket
4th September 2018 - 47 political parties’ chairs reject Ameh as IPAC chair
4th September 2018 - Defection: My role as John the Baptist – Uduaghan
4th September 2018 - Ex-President Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa opens defence in alleged money laundering  suit
4th September 2018 - Relocation of parks: 500 luxury bus workers to lose job in Onitsha
4th September 2018 - Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS
4th September 2018 - 2019:  No room for APC in  Kwara – PDP leaders
4th September 2018 - Ekong confident Eagles will qualify for 2019 AFCON
4th September 2018 - Ozubulu massacre: Rights group calls for release of 94-year-old priest, 5 others
4th September 2018 - Industrialisation policy has put Edo economy on growth path – Obaseki
Home / Elections / National / Ebonyi 2019: 10 political parties endorse ex-SSG for APC guber ticket
APC CHAIR

Ebonyi 2019: 10 political parties endorse ex-SSG for APC guber ticket

— 4th September 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

State chairmen of 10 political parties in Ebonyi State have written to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and President Muhammadu Buhari, appealing to them to give the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Bernard Odoh, the APC governorship ticket.

They said that out of the persons suspected to be interested in gunning for the plum job under the APC, the ex-scribe, by virtue of his educational qualifications, exposure, and experience, was the most qualified.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by Mr Peter Nwafor of Hope Democratic Party (HDP); Inya Pius of United People’s Party (UPP) and eight others which include APA, FJP, NPC, ACPN, PDM, FDP, DPP, NNPP, and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki.

READ ALSO:

The communiqué partly read: “It is on this platform that we urge sir, His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); President Muhammadu Buhari, and the chieftains of the APC to complement our efforts to rescue our dear state of Ebonyi.

“We also appeal to you sirs to give governorship ticket to Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh whom we have generally adopted as the only person that will redeem the lost glory of the state since sixteen years of PDP government in the state”, the communiqué added.

