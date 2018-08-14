Ebola may be spreading undetected in Congo’s conflict zones – WHO

The Ebola virus may be spreading undetected in no-go zones in Congo’s conflicted North Kivu province, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said Tuesday in Geneva.

So far, 57 confirmed and suspected cases, including 41 deaths, have became known since late July in this north-eastern region.

Tedros, who visited North Kivu last week, said WHO workers will find it difficult to fight the virus in the so-called “red zones.”

These areas are inaccessible because of the more than 100 armed groups that are mainly fighting over access to mineral resources.

“That environment is really conducive for Ebola to transmit freely,” the WHO director general told a press conference.

“These red zones could be hiding places for Ebola,” he added.

