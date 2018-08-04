– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO
4th August 2018 - What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal
4th August 2018 - Halleluyah chorus for Mike
4th August 2018 - Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning €20m Barca move
4th August 2018 - Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers
4th August 2018 - Kalabari kingdom older than Nigeria – Prince Tonye Princewill
4th August 2018 - Permission to cheat
4th August 2018 - Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom
4th August 2018 - Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu
4th August 2018 - We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole
Home / World News / Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO
EBOLA

Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO

— 4th August 2018

NAN

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised the alarm that cases from the resurgent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are expected to rise in the coming days.

WHO’s Deputy Director General of Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr Peter Salama, said in Geneva that there had been around 20 deaths as a result of the Ebola virus.

Salama also said protecting vulnerable people in eastern DRC from the latest Ebola Virus outbreak was going to be “very, very complex”, given the huge logistical challenges and ongoing conflict there.

The WHO emergency preparedness and response chief said: “We know for example that there have been around 20 deaths. We can’t at this stage confirm whether they are all confirmed or probable Ebola cases.

“We expect however that the overall case count will rise in coming days to weeks, based on the trajectory of epidemics at this stage in their development.”

Salama said that WHO was unaware of the public health emergency in North Kivu province when the UN agency a week ago declared the last Ebola episode over.

The outbreak on the western side of the country in June, infected dozens, and led to 33 deaths, but in spite of several cases appearing in a major city on the Congo River, it was fully contained after a massive international and national response.

The top WHO official said that there was “no evidence” to suggest a link between the two outbreaks, although it appeared “very likely” that they shared the same deadly Zaire strain.

“The death toll from the current Kivu episode is likely to rise,” the WHO official said, adding that the alert was raised on July 25 after a woman and many members of her immediate family died after exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola.

“That event appears to have been a woman who was admitted to hospital around Beni, and on discharge had recovered from the original complaint.

“After leaving however, she came down with a fever and other symptoms that were clinically consistent with Ebola, and later on, seven of her direct relatives also contracted the disease,” he added.

READ ALSO: Halleluyah chorus for Mike

Salama explained how longstanding conflict in Eastern DRC – involving more than 100 armed groups in the Kivu area and elsewhere – created an additional level of difficulty in trying to contain the deadly disease.

In the first week of February 2018 alone around Beni, attacks displaced more than 2,200, in addition to 1,500 displaced at the end of January.

In the Djugu Territory to the south of North Kivu, inter-ethnic violence led nearly 30,000 to flee their homes to the provincial capital Bunia, at the beginning of 2018.

“It’s going to be a very, very complex operation,” he said, noting that the vast country is home to the UN’s largest peacekeeping operation, the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DRC.

One million of the province’s eight million inhabitants are displaced and getting access to some of those in danger of coming into contact with Ebola, will require an armed escort in some cases, the WHO official explained.

There is also the additional threat that those fleeing violence may also head into nearby Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi, taking the infection with them, Salama said, noting that additional surveillance measures are being implemented at crossing points.

“On the scale of difficulty, trying to extinguish a deadly outbreak pathogen in a war zone is at the top of the scale,” he added.

READ ALSO: Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning €20m Barca move

In the most recent Ebola outbreak, a key part of the emergency response involved tracing anyone who had come into contact with suspected carriers of the disease, he said.

WHO staff could travel hundreds of miles on a motorbike to do this vital work, but this is likely to be much more difficult in view of the high level of insecurity in the Kivus.

One immediate priority is to confirm whether the latest outbreak involves the Zaire strain, since this can be treated with the same vaccine that was employed in Equateur province.

“It’s good news and it’s very bad news. The bad news is that this strain of Ebola carries with it the highest case-fatality-rate of any of the strains of Ebola, anywhere above 50 per cent and higher, according to previous outbreaks.

“So, it’s the most-deadly variant of the Ebola virus strains that we have, that’s the bad news. The good news is that we do have – although it’s still an investigational product – a safe and effective vaccine, that we were able to deploy last time around,” Salama said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers

— 4th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Gunmen have killed the General Overseer of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Prophet ThankGod Abam also known as The Commander, Onowu 1. The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer , Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the death, saying that efforts were on to unravel the persons behind the dastardly act. Saturday Sun gathered…

  • POLITICAL WAR

    Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom

    — 4th August 2018

    Indications emerged at the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies have declared a ‘political war’ on the dramatis personae Willy Eya, Vincent Kalu and Fred Itua Following the recent gale of defections by some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), indications emerged at the weekend that President…

  • SARAKI - ADAMU - BANANA PEEL

    Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu

    — 4th August 2018

    “He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.” Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. Adamu,…

  • We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole

    — 4th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has opened up on the strategy he will deploy to defeat defectors like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal in Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states respectively. He therefore called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the…

  • APC DYING

    FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu – PDP

    — 4th August 2018

    “The APC is dying. What we see today is the last kick of a dying horse. It’s body has shrunk and decays more each day whilst the putrid stench of dead bodies trails it…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government of shopping…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share