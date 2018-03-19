Eat eggs for weight loss, wellness

NAN

Those with age-long belief that eggs cause high cholesterol and other diseases, should have a change of mind as eggs have been rated as life saver.

No longer considered artery cloggers, we now know that eggs are nutrient-packed and may protect against some chronic diseases.

An egg has more than 10 essential nutrients, including iron, vitamin D, zinc, and lutein, and provides six grams of the highest quality protein.

Few foods naturally contain vitamin D and the sunshine vitamin is thought to help protect against a wide range of conditions, including certain cancers, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

In fact, one eight-week study found that egg eaters lost 65 per cent more weight compared to dieters who ate a carb-rich bagel breakfast of the same calories, MSN reports.

Other studies show that eggs help to suppress ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates your appetite.

Also relying on fast food for fuel can result in more than just belly fat—it can land you in trouble.

“We usually associate a “bad diet” with belly fat, but there’s a surfeit of serious health issues that are closely linked to nutritional deficiencies.’’

Looking for something that packs in the nutrients you need and helps you peel off pounds? Go Greek! Greek yogurt has the same bone-building calcium – nearly one-third of your daily target – but offers about twice the protein of traditional yogurt and it contains far less sugar.

What’s more, studies show that yogurt may help promote weight loss and maintenance due to its protein, probiotics, and essential nutrients.

One study, published in the International Journal of Obesity, reported that those who ate more than three servings of yogurt a week were less likely to gain weight and had smaller waistlines, compared to those who ate less than a serving of yogurt per week.

A Calorie Breakdown of Popular Greek Yogurts For the most weight-loss benefits, research suggests you need to get about 30 percent of your calories from protein to promote fat loss while maintaining muscle.

That translates to about 20 to 25 grams of protein at your meals and at least five grams for snacks.

The best Greek varieties to whittle your waistline are those that have high protein-to-calorie ratios like nonfat or lowfat plain Greek yogurt or Chobani Simply 100.