The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Eat eggs for weight loss, wellness
19th March 2018 - Only death can stop me from ruling Saudi Arabia, says Mohammed bin Salman
19th March 2018 - Gombe APC group kicks against tenure extension for officials
19th March 2018 - N’ Korea, US representatives to meet in Finland
19th March 2018 - UN withdraws 108 Nigerian peace-keeping police in Liberia
19th March 2018 - Israel moves to destroy Jerusalem attacker’s home
19th March 2018 - IPOB urged to listen to Ohanaeze’s advise on Biafra
19th March 2018 - Argungu River: Kebbi, LGAs agree to rescue communities
19th March 2018 - SOS to IGP Idris and Lagos CP Edgal
19th March 2018 - Reduction of Lagos Land Use Charge
Home / National / Eat eggs for weight loss, wellness

Eat eggs for weight loss, wellness

— 19th March 2018

NAN

Those with age-long belief that eggs cause high cholesterol and other diseases, should have a change of mind as eggs have been rated as life saver.

No longer considered artery cloggers, we now know that eggs are nutrient-packed and may protect against some chronic diseases.

An egg has more than 10 essential nutrients, including iron, vitamin D, zinc, and lutein, and provides six grams of the highest quality protein.

Few foods naturally contain vitamin D and the sunshine vitamin is thought to help protect against a wide range of conditions, including certain cancers, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

In fact, one eight-week study found that egg eaters lost 65 per cent more weight compared to dieters who ate a carb-rich bagel breakfast of the same calories, MSN reports.

Other studies show that eggs help to suppress ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates your appetite.

Also relying on fast food for fuel can result in more than just belly fat—it can land you in trouble.

“We usually associate a “bad diet” with belly fat, but there’s a surfeit of serious health issues that are closely linked to nutritional deficiencies.’’

Looking for something that packs in the nutrients you need and helps you peel off pounds? Go Greek! Greek yogurt has the same bone-building calcium – nearly one-third of your daily target – but offers about twice the protein of traditional yogurt and it contains far less sugar.

What’s more, studies show that yogurt may help promote weight loss and maintenance due to its protein, probiotics, and essential nutrients.

One study, published in the International Journal of Obesity, reported that those who ate more than three servings of yogurt a week were less likely to gain weight and had smaller waistlines, compared to those who ate less than a serving of yogurt per week.

A Calorie Breakdown of Popular Greek Yogurts For the most weight-loss benefits, research suggests you need to get about 30 percent of your calories from protein to promote fat loss while maintaining muscle.

That translates to about 20 to 25 grams of protein at your meals and at least five grams for snacks.

The best Greek varieties to whittle your waistline are those that have high protein-to-calorie ratios like nonfat or lowfat plain Greek yogurt or Chobani Simply 100.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eat eggs for weight loss, wellness

— 19th March 2018

NAN Those with age-long belief that eggs cause high cholesterol and other diseases, should have a change of mind as eggs have been rated as life saver. No longer considered artery cloggers, we now know that eggs are nutrient-packed and may protect against some chronic diseases. An egg has more than 10 essential nutrients, including…

  • Gombe APC group kicks against tenure extension for officials

    — 19th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe A fresh crisis has erupted within the ranks of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC),in Gombe State, with a group, the APC Advocacy Forum, kicking against the recent extension of the tenure of officials of the party. The group, in a statement issued, on Sunday, and signed by Alhaji Abubakar…

  • UN withdraws 108 Nigerian peace-keeping police in Liberia

    — 19th March 2018

    NAN The last batch of 108 Nigerian police officers has been withdrawn from the UN Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) after five years of service. UNMIL said the remaining 108 Nigerian FPU officers, the last UNMIL uniformed contingent remaining in Liberia, withdrew as part of the UN mission’s termination. The batch of 200 Nigerian peacekeepers withdrew…

  • IPOB urged to listen to Ohanaeze’s advise on Biafra

    — 19th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Buhari Support Organisation has called on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to adopt Political Diplomacy and carefully listen to the wise counsel of President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo. This was contained in a statement BSO issued, in Sunday, in Enugu, and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Enugu…

  • Argungu River: Kebbi, LGAs agree to rescue communities

    — 19th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi As a result of the dryness of Mayan Dada River of the famous Argungu fishing competition, the Kebbi State government and all the 21 local government chairmen and their councillors have agreed to rescue communities from famine, climate change and help farmers on crop production. The state government had set up committee few…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share