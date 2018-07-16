Paradises lost

“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…”

Tony Iwuoma

Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State. And for nine harrowing days, mother and kids were held in captivity until hefty sums were paid as ransom.

This is just one case out of the several benumbing horrific tales of cult-related crimes, often bordering on rituals and fetish, kidnapping or armed banditry among our youths, all geared towards acquiring wealth and power.

Unfortunately, we would be too hasty to blame these youths who take to sundry crimes without taking a dose of the blame as well. Victims of such heists or even apprehended culprits reveal that most of them become deviant in absence of better viable options. The economy has collapsed and President Muhammmadu Buhari has even recently confirmed the pariah status of a once upon a time giant of Africa.

Over the years, a country that was once flaunted as being too rich it did not know what to do with its wealth has been looted and stripped bare. Thousands of fresh graduates join the several hundreds of thousands languishing on the unemployment holocaust. Meanwhile, politicians and their offspring flaunt their ill gotten wealth so brazenly the youths feel that hard work no longer pays, hence the recourse to crime.