Easy ways to burn stomach fat

BY EDHERIGHO EFEMENA

Belly fat is fat stored in and around the abdominal organs. Belly fat is the most harmful fat in the body, and is linked to many diseases. This has the capacity of increasing the risk of cancer, diabetes, stroke, heart disease and high blood pressure. It’s almost impossible to lose belly fat within a week. To get healthier and lose some belly fat, you would need to change your diet, exercise routine and lifestyle over a longer period of time.

Things to do in order to lose belly fat:

ν Skip the elevator, this would enable you wokout a little bit, you should aim for 10,000 steps a day.

ν Don’t skip breakfast, it seems weird eating while trying to lose weight but studies show that eating breakfast within an hour of waking up keeps your insulin levels steadier and your LDL cholesterol levels lower.

νbDrink responsibly, reduce your alcohol intake.

ν Increase your intake of water, this helps to keep you more satisfied and hydrated.

ν Eat lean protein, lean sources of protein will help you stay satisfied longer throughout the day and help fuel your weight loss, like eggs, beans, peanut butter, nuts, and lean meat.

ν Add fresh vegetables and fruits in your everyday diet, like oats, fresh fruit, and leafy green vegetable.

ν Reduce your intake of sugar.

νLimit high fatty foods, do not consume less than 1200 calories per day.

ν Engage In strength training exercise, this would keep you fit.

ν Do not try to lose weight too rapidly. Crash diets and diet pills that promise weight loss are usually bad for you and actually don’t help keep the weight off in the long run.