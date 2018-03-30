The Sun News
Home / National / Easter: Ortom reaffirms stand on safety of his people

Easter: Ortom reaffirms stand on safety of his people

— 30th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As the world celebrates Easter, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his administration is committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons, currently in eight camps across the state, to return home.

Governor Ortom, who stated this in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, and made available to Daily Sun, assured the people of the middlebelt state that his administration will continue to place a priority on the security of lives, property and general welfare.

The Governor maintained that the death and resurrection of Jesus, which is the meaning of Easter, is a period when Christians should draw closer to God so they can appreciate His abundant grace and mercy upon their lives in the face of adversities. 

“Governor Ortom is particularly worried over the increasing number of children and other categories of people in IDPs camps and calls on other Nigerians as well corporate organisations to assist the Benue State Government in managing the humanitarian crisis,” the statement read in part.

While enjoining the people of the state to continue to show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers, the Governor expressed the belief that it is only when the people support authorities in building a crime-free society that the government’s efforts of providing development and improved standard of living can fully be achieved. 

Expressing confidence that the current economic and security challenges will be overcome and the state will move onto the next level of development, Ortom admonished Benue people to pray for the innocent persons who recently lost their lives in Logo, Guma, Okpokwu and other parts of the state following herdsmen attacks, calling for unwavering trust in God in the belief that things will get better.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th March 2018 at 6:16 pm
    Reply

    Ortom is collaborator of the enemy who must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Anyone who listen to Ortom, will go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

