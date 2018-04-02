The Sun News
Home / National / Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release

Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release

— 2nd April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray fervently for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl who was abducted by Boko Haram, along with other schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19.

Although other schoolgirls have been released, Leah is still held by the insurgents; for refusing to renounce her faith.

Rev. Pam admonished Christians in the North to imbibe the virtues of Love, sacrifice and to bear the burden of one another, .

The cleric, in his Easter message, said the resurrection of Jesus Christ, on the third day after his death, has given hope to the world, that He came to redeem mankind and deliver them from their sinful nature.

He noted that the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ also demonstrated God’s love and grace to humanity, which now serves as  guide to all Christians in living the virtues of love, sacrifice and perseverance for the good of mankind.

Pam called on Christians in Nigeria to use the period for sober reflection on the sacrifices and practical demonstration of the love of Christ, which all Nigerians must make in order to build a nation that would remain the envy of all.

The northern CAN chairman tasked the Federal Government to do all it can to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu.

He wondered why, “in the 21 Century, a little girl like Leah could be deprived of her freedom on account of her religious belief.”

He, particularly, tasked northerners to pray over the current ugly happenings in the region.

The cleric called on Christians in the North to be vigilant and report suspicious persons in their environment to security agencies so they could be rounded up before they cause chaos.

