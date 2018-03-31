The Sun News
Easter: Live like Christ, Gov Dickson tells Christians

Easter: Live like Christ, Gov Dickson tells Christians

— 31st March 2018

Bayelsa State Governor, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians to jealously cherish and guide their faith by living a Christ-like life of selfless service, sacrifice, love and righteousness.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo noted that, without the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, “our faith as Christians would have been a fallacy.”

While stressing that, Nigeria is presently at a cross road, the Governor called on Bayelsans to love one another, pray fervently for the peace, prosperity and stability of the nation and sacrifice for the common good of the State.

Governor Dickson also solicited for the maximum cooperation of the people and leaders of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation, to enable his Restoration Government consolidate on its legacy projects in order to finish strong by 2020.

He said: “As we celebrate Easter, which of course, is the basis of our faith as Christians, I urge Nigerians, particularly Bayelsans to emulate our Lord Jesus Christ in words and deeds… We must love one another and sacrifice for the common good of Bayelsa State and Nigeria. This country is facing daunting challenges, which call for fervent prayers and hard work to surmount.

“Our Government in the last six years, has put Bayelsa State on the path of peace and prosperity. I, therefore, solicit the continued cooperation and support of leaders and the people of the state to enable our Restoration Government consolidate on its life-changing legacy projects and finish strong.”

