Nasarawa

Ahead of Easter, FRSC deploys 1200 for highway safety in Nasarawa

29th March 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa State Command, says it has deployed about 1200 of its personnel across the state to ensure safety on the highways during the Easter celebrations.

Mrs. Faustina Alegbe, FRSC Sector Commander in Nasarawa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lafia Thursday.

Faustina said that officer patrols on highways across the north central state has begun and would end on the 3rd of April to ensure that motorists travelling to their various destinations for Easter are safe.

“So far so good, the operations starts today and will end on the 3rd of April,” Alegbe said.

“We have already dispatched our officers to various spots. Apart from that, on Sunday, we will visit the church to speak to Christian faithfuls on how to use the roads during the period.”

She explained that officers of the Nasarawa Command have also been put on high alert for any rescue effort so as to avert mortalities.

She added that public enlightenment officers in the State Command will be busy throughout the period, visiting motor parks across Nasarawa to talk to travellers as well as commercial drivers on useful transport safety.

“Our public enlightenment officers will be very busy engaging travellers and commercial drivers on preventive measures on our highways, because the essence of FRSC is to ensure that users of the road arrive at their destination safely,” she said.

Alegbe assured that efforts have been put in place to ensure officers on highways are discouraged from demanding and accepting bribes, but should focus fully on preventing crashes and saving lives.

“Surely the temptation will arise. But before our men go out, we engage them in a ‘pre patrol brief’ where we explain clearly what they are expected to do and not to do. And we set a machinery in motion that will go and observe their activities.

“Yes, we are totally against corrupt practices on the highway,” said the Sector Commander. “That is why we do not take it lightly with anyone caught in such tendencies. If found guilty, that person’s appointment may be terminated,” she said.

The Nasarawa FRSC Sector Commander thanked the Nasarawa State Government for providing the Command a new office complex, as it appealed for towing trucks to aid it in handling large vehicles breaking down along the state highways.

