Easter: Fayemi felicitates with Nigerians

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

As Christians in the country celebrate Easter festival, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has urged them to focus more on love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence which were the hallmark of the earthly ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ; and which are the panacea for the nation’s challenges.

Fayemi, while congratulating Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting and prayers which climaxed in the Easter celebration, urged them to always uphold the virtues of love and sacrifice which are the hallmark of the Easter celebration.

The minister, in a goodwill message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, urged them make ample use of opportunity of the Easter season for sober reflection, and to emulate the sacrificial nature of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

While urging them to celebrate with moderation, Dr. Fayemi also urged the people to spend quality time with family and friends, reflect on developments in the country and the world at large and pray for peace and progress.

“Aside taking time off to reflect and pray for peace and progress of the country, it is also a time to resolve within ourselves to become agents of peace and progress.”, the Minister said.

He urged Christians and adherents of other religions to continue to preach and live in peace and harmony with one another. This he said would put the country on the path of peace.

“The teachings on being our brother’s keeper is even more apt now. We should demonstrate it through conscious effort at living peaceably with one another regardless of religion or tribe.

“Nigeria needs a peaceful environment for development to thrive. And when we pray for peace we should be prepared to work for peace and live peacefully. And that can start now” the statement added.

The Minister said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the society.

“It is a season when we should pause and reflect on our individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining that foundation of love, peace and harmony”. He added.