Easter: Develop new ideas for growth, Ezeonwuka tells Nigerians

— 3rd April 2018

Zika Bobby

Igbo spiritual leader, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) has called on Nigerians to embrace new ideas as a way of tackling the myriad of problems facing the country.

Ezeonwuka, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday, described Easter as a time to do new things, initiate new projects that are good to make lives better, adding that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Easter stands for, is all about bringing new order of life into existence.

On the economy, he emphasised on the need for people to yield to the call to invest in agriculture and manufacturing, noting that a booming agriculture sector, competitive manufacturing ventures in the private sector and productivity, even at micro level, are good for the economy of any state and the country in general.

He called on Ndigbo, especially those outside Igboland, to use the occasion of Easter to embrace the new idea of  ‘think home philosophy’ by bringing their businesses, assets and investments to Igbo land. He noted that somebody like Cosmas Maduka, the chairman and Chief Executive of Cosharis Groups, considered it right enough to bring part of his investment to Igboland.

On politics, he called on Anambra people to continue to support the administration of Governor Willie Obiano as according to him Obiano is on course to move Anambra to the next level.

He revealed that there is no dull moment in Anambra as Obiano is busy constructing roads in all parts of the state. He said the governor’s zeal to work was clearly shown by his quick action to appoint commissioners and special advisers immediately after his swearing in for second term.

“Obiano didn’t go for honey moon to celebrate his victory for second term, and we can understand that because he never stopped working, after his victory as well as after his swearing in, he is everywhere constructing roads, fixing street  Light, paying worked as usual, aiding security by equipping the police with modern equipments and to ensure that there was no vacuum in government he appointed commissioners and SSAs immediately after assuming office for a second tenure”

He said the governor has set out a strong government machinery to deal with multiple taxation, touting, congestion in Onitsha and illegal revenue agents calling on those who indulge in the acts of falsifying government documents to extort money from the members of the public, those who use roads and streets as Markets and those who forcibly extort money from others in the name of union to stop such immediately before the red arm of the law catch up with them.

He called on Ndigbo and Nigerians in all parts of the country to join APGA because according to him going by what the party has consistently done in Anambra in the past 12years shows it is the only political party in Nigeria that has what it takes to do better than others.

On security he reiterated his call on the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to completely quash the idea of mopping up Pump Action Riffles from vigilance security outfits in the southeast saying that will spell doom for the people both in the cities and villages across Igbo land in particular.

