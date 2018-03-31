Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace

Nigerian Christians have been urged to always work towards emulating the meekness and spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ as espoused by his persecution, death and resurrection on the cross of Calvary.

Nigerian Christians are also urged to continue to live in harmony with their non-Christian neighbours for this is what the death of Christ stood for.

This were part of the message of the Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, in his message to mark the Easter festivities.

In a statement issued by Prophet Alao and made available to newsmen in Lagos, the clergy advised Christians to always allow the lessons of arms giving, prayer, good-neighbourliness and righteousness as exhibited by Jesus continue to resonate in their lives after the 40 days Lenten period.

“I wish to join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the Easter period. This is always a time of for deep reflection particularly for Nigerian Christians as at a time when the children of God are faced with a lot of challenges.

“It is a time to make peace with all our neighbours irrespective of their faiths and beliefs as taught by Jesus Christ.

He noted that rather than continue to complain about the myriad of challenges in the country, Christians should effect the change they want by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and perform their civic responsibilities in the forth coming 2019 general elections.

Prophet Alao, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the recent release of the abducted Dapchi School girls.

He also charged the Federal Government to ensure the quick release of Leah Sharibu, the only girl left still in the captive of the terrorists.