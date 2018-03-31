The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - 2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash
31st March 2018 - Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity
31st March 2018 - Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace
31st March 2018 - Four killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts
31st March 2018 - Sierra Leone votes in delayed presidential run-off
31st March 2018 - Palestinian Gaza border protest ends in bloodbath
31st March 2018 - Move closer to God, Ademowo challenges Christians at Easter
31st March 2018 - JUST IN: 5 killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts
31st March 2018 - APC Chairman Odigie-Oyegun speaking at APC NEC meeting in Abuja
31st March 2018 - When Naomi met Muhammadu
Home / National / Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace
CHRISTIANS Alao

Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace

— 31st March 2018

Nigerian Christians have been urged to always work towards emulating the meekness and spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ as espoused by his persecution, death and resurrection on the cross of Calvary.

Nigerian Christians are also urged to continue to live in harmony with their non-Christian neighbours for this is what the death of Christ stood for.

This were part of the message of the Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, in his message to mark the Easter festivities.

In a statement issued by Prophet Alao and made available to newsmen in Lagos, the clergy advised Christians to always allow the lessons of arms giving, prayer, good-neighbourliness and righteousness as exhibited by Jesus continue to resonate in their lives after the 40 days Lenten period.

“I wish to join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the Easter period. This is always a time of for deep reflection particularly for Nigerian Christians as at a time when the children of God are faced with a lot of challenges.

“It is a time to make peace with all our neighbours irrespective of their faiths and beliefs as taught by Jesus Christ.

He noted that rather than continue to complain about the myriad of challenges in the country, Christians should effect the change they want by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and perform their civic responsibilities in the forth coming 2019 general elections.

Prophet Alao, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the recent release of the abducted Dapchi School girls.

He also charged the Federal Government to ensure the quick release of Leah Sharibu, the only girl left still in the captive of the terrorists.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 31st March 2018 at 2:18 pm
    Reply

    The issue in this natives territory is not religion issue, it is political issue. And the only answer is the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC Ondo

2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash

— 31st March 2018

There appears to be no end in sight to the leadership crisis rocking the Ondo East Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a bloody clash between supporters of two rival groups in the local government. It was gathered that during the melee, two party supporters were injured at the Council’s…

  • KIDNAPPERS Kebbi

    Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity

    — 31st March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has rescued the Chief Imam of Senchi, in Zuru Local Government Area, Alhaji Mode Senchi, from the den of kidnappers after 12 days in the captivity. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, who paraded three suspected kidnappers behind the Islamic Cleric, on Thursday,…

  • CHRISTIANS Alao

    Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace

    — 31st March 2018

    Nigerian Christians have been urged to always work towards emulating the meekness and spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ as espoused by his persecution, death and resurrection on the cross of Calvary. Nigerian Christians are also urged to continue to live in harmony with their non-Christian neighbours for this is what the death of…

  • Four killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts

    — 31st March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Four people have been killed and 13 injured in multiple explosions in Maiduguri. Four suicide bombers while attempting to enter the metropolis at Muna Zawuya village at the outskirts of Maiduguri on Friday night at about 9:49pm were spotted by vigilant security operatives, military sources said. The security fired at the bombers;…

  • Move closer to God, Ademowo challenges Christians at Easter

    — 31st March 2018

    Nigerians have been called upon to be closer to their Creator than before, especially in the current socio-economic challenges facing the country. They were also challenged to always pray for political leaders in the country and also emulate the meekness and the spirit of forgiveness exhibited by Jesus Christ even unto the point of death….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share