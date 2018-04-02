Easter: Archbishop Okeke urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of contributing to the problems.

The archbishop, who stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his Easter message said anybody, no matter how highly or lowly placed, can either be a solution or a problem.

He said the president of the country, the priest, the small boy, the old man or woman, as well as parents or students, can all be part of the problems in the society if any of them is not doing the right thing at all times.

“If you are the president, it means you are the father of the nation. Everyone looks up to you for protection and provision of those things the president should provide. If you are not doing so, it means you are now part of the problems and not the solution.

“If you are a law enforcement agent and you are not doing your work and there is recklessness and disorder in the society, where you are supposed to enthrone orderliness, you are now part of the problem and not the solution.

“When you enforce laws selectively, force some people to obey the laws, maltreat them and allow the weight of the law to fall on them, while others who disobey the same laws are allowed to go scot free, then you are not a law enforcement agent but a disorderly enforcement agent.”