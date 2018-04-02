The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Easter: Archbishop Okeke urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems
2nd April 2018 - 2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC
2nd April 2018 - Okorocha has failed God, Imo people -Bishop
1st April 2018 - Catholic Bishop flays Buhari over Lagos visit
1st April 2018 - Cattle rustlers, kidnappers swear to Quran, Bible in Kaduna
1st April 2018 - Easter: God will surprise Nigeria very soon – Bishop Nwokolo
1st April 2018 - 9 Ondo NURTW officials injured in road crash
1st April 2018 - Federal Govt to build N13 billion zonal prison in Bauchi
1st April 2018 - Nigeria investigates Cambridge Analytica for breaches in 2007, 2015 polls
1st April 2018 - FG to build N13b prison in Bauchi
Home / Cover / National / Easter: Archbishop Okeke urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

Easter: Archbishop Okeke urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

— 2nd April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of contributing to the problems.

The archbishop, who stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his Easter message said anybody, no matter how highly or lowly placed, can either be a solution or a problem.

He said the president of the country, the priest, the small boy, the old man or woman, as well as parents or students, can all be part of the problems in the society if any of them is not doing the right thing at all times.

“If you are the president, it means you are the father of the nation. Everyone looks up to you for protection and provision of those things the president should provide. If you are not doing so, it means you are now part of the problems and not the solution.

“If you are a law enforcement agent and you are not doing your work and there is recklessness and disorder in the society, where you are supposed to enthrone orderliness, you are now part of the problem and not the solution.

“When you enforce laws selectively, force some people to obey the laws, maltreat them and allow the weight of the law to fall on them, while others who disobey the same laws are allowed to go scot free, then you are not a law enforcement agent but a disorderly enforcement agent.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Easter: Archbishop Okeke urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

— 2nd April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of contributing to the problems. The archbishop, who stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his Easter message…

  • 2019: Atiku support group mobilises Anambra adults to get PVC

    — 2nd April 2018

    …Ex-VP’s designer declares for House of Reps                David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Atiku House 2 House Campaign Organisation (AH2H) has begun a three-day sensitisation rally in Anambra State, for eligible voters to get permanent voter card (PVC) which would enable them exercise their franchise in 2019 presidential election. National Coordinator of AH2H, Col Chinyere…

  • Okorocha has failed God, Imo people -Bishop

    — 2nd April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of  Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey  Okorafor, has said the Imo State Government, led by Rochas Okorocha, has not only failed God, but the people of the state. Okorafor said the governor displayed this by his undemocratic mode of  administration and his avowed determination to foist his son-in-law…

  • Buhari gives EASTER message

    Catholic Bishop flays Buhari over Lagos visit

    — 1st April 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor, yesterday has tasked the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to always apply the principle of equity and fairness in its approach to issues of national concern. Bishop Ezeokafor who spoke at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka…

  • Cattle rustlers, kidnappers swear to Quran, Bible in Kaduna

    — 1st April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna A total of 750 cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers at the weekend swore oaths on the Quran and the Bible, that they will no longer engage in criminal activities again. The repetance by the kidnappers was the efforts of the new commissioner of police in Kaduna state, Austin Iwar who has been…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share