Ease of doing business in Nigeria: Presidential c’ittee ranks Katsina first

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Presidential Committee on Enabling Business Environment, in collaboration with the World Bank, has ranked Katsina State first among the 36 states, on the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Commission, Dr. Jumoke Oduale, disclosed this, on Monday, in a message she sent at the inauguration of the board of the Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), at the Government House.

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari set up the committee to facilitate the upgrade of the county’s world ranking on the ease of doing business.

She noted that within two years, Nigeria has moved from its 169 position to 125 on the world ranking due to Federal Government’s commitment to continuously provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

Inaugurating the KIPA board, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, described the Presidential committee’s ranking of Katsina State as evidence of his administration’s ability to provide quality service to the private sector.

According to Governor Masari, “You are also aware that Katsina State is the most secured in this part of the country which is another important attraction to the investing community.

“The Katsina State government is determined to improve the business environment by reducing the cost of doing business and improving on the ease of doing business.

“The Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency will therefore be the focal point of contact for all investors. The agency will ensure we eliminate all forms of bureaucratic bottlenecks, ensure transparent process and continue to improve the service delivery towards achieving the desired goals.”

The agency has Malam Tanimu Yakubu Kurfi as Chairman with Commissioners for Agriculture and Water Resources, Commerce, Finance, Justice, Lands and Survey, among others, as members.