Home / Business / Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria not attractive –Itsede

— 21st February 2018

Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Executive Chairman, Polar-Afrique Consulting Limited and former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Chris Osi Itsede, has said that the ease of doing business in Nigeria is not as attractive as it is in South Africa.

Itsede, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during an interview with Daily Sun, disclosed that Egypt and many emerging economics in the region have better conditions to attract business and investment. He stated that this can be determined by the flow of foreign capital in the past few years into the country and into other countries.

According to him, what comes into Nigeria is a fraction of what it should get considering the vast potential of the nation, adding that it is next to nothing when compared to what smaller countries are getting.

The former CBN director explained that this is because the climate is not clear enough to encourage people to invest and advised government not to be driving business in the 21st century, as government has always been a bad driver of business.

On the instability in the currency exchange rate regime, the Polar-Afrique boss informed that the sad thing that happened with the central bank was that it allowed itself to be trapped or caged by the political establishment. He pointed out that the exchange rate management in the country has not been optimal or encouraging, explaining that it is a clear manifestation of bad micro-economic management to have different windows for different users.

“Those who are benefiting from this arrangement are people who are privileged, who can move from one window to another. It is certainly bad for the economy. Exchange rate is very important to economic management, especially in an import-driven economy like we have in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the cattle grazing crisis and the killings across the country, Itsede suggested that there is need to address the causes of any problem in order to find lasting solutions.

He said the cattle grazing crisis is a consequence of three related causes, the Southward expansion of the Sahara Desert, which has eaten up much of the grass in the Sahel Savannah belt and dried up a huge chunk of the Lake Chad basin and other fresh water bodies.

According to him, there are also the failure of relevant ministries and institutions at the federal and state government to formulate proactive policies and effectively implement them over the past decades.

 

