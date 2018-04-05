Ease of doing business: CAC begins 24 hours business name registration

…Registers 4,585 businesses in 4 days

In a bid to further make Nigeria more attractive to both local and foreign investors, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), yesterday said it has commenced a 24-hour online business registration in all its offices across the country.

The Acting Registrar General of the Commission, Lady Azuka Azinge, while speaking at the 2nd in series of the CAC’s 2018 quarterly customers forum held in Lagos yesterday said since the operation began in March, the commission had registered 4,585 businesses just within four days, while 50 per cent of those registered belong to the medium and small scale entrepreneurs.

“This was achieved between March 26 and March 29 and those registrations cut across all businesses, from private to limited liability. This computer generated record shows that the 24 hours business registration is real,” she said.

Azinge noted that the organisation finally closed down the manual registration in all its state offices on March 19, 2018.

The Acting Registrar General noted that all the commission’s offices in the 36 states of the country have been decentralised and equipped to register and finalise registration to the stage of issuing certificates to prospective business owners. She said, “the commission is further encouraging online registration services to make things easier for everybody, such that you can from the comfort of your homes and offices transact with the commission.

“In order to further ease business registration, the commission has extended its working hours to 7.00pm Monday – Friday in our Lagos (Alausa and Island offices) as well as six of its other offices strategically located in each of the geo-political zones.”

She explained that the Commission, in line with its statutory mandate and further collaboration with the Ease of Doing Business (EBES) secretariat has deliberately embarked on several reform initiatives aimed at easing business registration in Nigeria.