EARLY MARRIAGES

Early marriages dangerous – Josephine Abraham, singer/actress

— 25th August 2018

Ladies who live outrageous lifestyle should be educated through this movie and have a rethink about early marriage because it is dangerous.

Nkechi Chima, Abuja

Inspirational gospel singer and actress, Josephine Abraham also known as Anumbor, is a household name in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

With over 20 years experience in the industry, the boss of Love To The World Initiative has indeed come a long way. The producer of Searching, featuring stars like Eucharia Anunobi and Yemi Blaq among others, opens up on her experiences with parents whose daughters were given out in early marriage including single mothers who fail to empower their daughters. Enjoy it.

READ ALSO: Bereaved Eucharia Anunobi back on set

How did you come into the entertainment industry?

I have always loved to be an entertainer. I was a member of Living Praise Choir of Church of God Mission. I was also a member of Milk and Honey Choir in Pastor Oritsejafor’s World of Life Bible Church. Professionally, I recorded my debut album in 1995 and since then I have produced lots of songs.

Could you tell us about your first musical work?

I released my first album, Let the Joy of Christmas, in 1995. It was widely aired on radio and television in Lagos.

Aside being a singer, you are also an actress, what actually inspired you to become an actress and producer?

It gives you an edge over people, most especially, when you cut your teeth as an actress or singer. However, my experiences with parents whose daughters were given out in marriage early and most especially single mothers who fail to empower their daughters, propelled me to write and produce my first movie, Searching.

Ladies who live outrageous lifestyle should be educated through this movie and have a rethink about early marriage because it is dangerous. Searching was premiered in London with huge acceptance.

How would you advise mothers on how to handle rampant cases of rape of minors?

Every mother should consider themselves as their children’s first teacher and build a relationship of pure love to make them live a meaningful life. So, it’s imperative to appreciate your children rather than allowing a stranger deceives them with love that will actually hurt them.

Why was your movie shot in Kaduna instead of Abuja?

Some of the cast like Susan Emmanuel are based in Kaduna. We also have actors like Yemi Blaq, Gordons, and Eucharia Anunobi who are from Lagos. Then, the (Kaduna) railway station was a good location for us. It was also a process to empower Kaduna youth.

 

