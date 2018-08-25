Early marriages dangerous – Josephine Abraham, singer/actress

Inspirational gospel singer and actress, Josephine Abraham also known as Anumbor, is a household name in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

With over 20 years experience in the industry, the boss of Love To The World Initiative has indeed come a long way. The producer of Searching, featuring stars like Eucharia Anunobi and Yemi Blaq among others, opens up on her experiences with parents whose daughters were given out in early marriage including single mothers who fail to empower their daughters. Enjoy it.

How did you come into the entertainment industry?

I have always loved to be an entertainer. I was a member of Living Praise Choir of Church of God Mission. I was also a member of Milk and Honey Choir in Pastor Oritsejafor’s World of Life Bible Church. Professionally, I recorded my debut album in 1995 and since then I have produced lots of songs.

Could you tell us about your first musical work?

I released my first album, Let the Joy of Christmas, in 1995. It was widely aired on radio and television in Lagos.

Aside being a singer, you are also an actress, what actually inspired you to become an actress and producer?