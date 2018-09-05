Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba is staying positive for a ticket to the African U17 Nations Cup in Tanzania, as he says his side will do better in their next game.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Eaglets’ 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso in their first match at the zonal qualifiers in Niger Republic, Manu, who won the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup in United Arab Emirates Stadium, said he side should not be written off just yet.

The former Wikki Tourist coach said his boys will wake up to the occasion in Thursday’s next game against Cote d’Ivoire and end it with victory, which would put them back into contention for the semi-finals.

Manu admitted that victory is crucial for the Eaglets in their second group match, to keep in full flight their target of qualifying for the U-17 AFCON, and he added: “God’s willing; we shall beat Cote d’Ivoire to keep our hope alive.”