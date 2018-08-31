– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Eaglets arrive Niamey for WAFU Zone B U-17 tourney
31st August 2018 - Ras Kimono’s final journey to ‘Zion’
31st August 2018 - 2019: Ojougboh promises 2 million votes for Buhari in Delta
31st August 2018 - Group buys nomination form for Delta assembly aspirant
31st August 2018 - Oil rises as trade war worries balance Iran sanctions
31st August 2018 - Osun polls : Police denies deploying 30, commissioners to supervise arrangement
31st August 2018 - Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo
31st August 2018 - Kevin Trapp leaves PSG for Frankfurt on loan
31st August 2018 - Bauchi by-election: Triumph of Gov Abubakar
31st August 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Eaglets arrive Niamey for WAFU Zone B U-17 tourney
eaglets

Eaglets arrive Niamey for WAFU Zone B U-17 tourney

— 31st August 2018

NAN

The contingent of Nigeria’s U-17 boys Golden Eaglets has arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament which is expected to run from Sept. 2 to Sept. 15, serves as the qualifying competition for the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Ademola Olajire, Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Director of Communications, said on Friday in Abuja that some of the players and officials departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

“A total of 16 players and members of the technical crew as well as backroom staff departed Abuja aboard an ASKY Airline flight.

READ ALSO 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles

“The remaining four players as well as Head Coach, Manu Garba and Team Administrator, Sirajo Hassan, who could not travel on Friday as there were not enough seats available on the flight, will fly from Abuja on Saturday,’’ Olajire said in a statement.

NAN also reports that a new format had been approved for the competition at the CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly which took place in Rabat in July 2017.

The new format sees countries in each regional block gather in one country within the block to play a qualifying tournament as against the old format of home-and-away qualifying series.

Only the winning team from each of the blocks (apart from the block of the defending champions that will produce two teams) will qualify for the final tournament slated for Tanzania next year.

The Eaglets will play their first match of the tournament on Sept. 3, against their Burkina Faso counterparts before taking on Cote d’Ivoire on Sept. 6 and Benin Republic on Sept. 9.

Host Niger Republic will trade tackles with Ghana’s Black Starlets and the Baby Hawks of Togo in the 7-Nation WAFU Zone B.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogwah

Group buys nomination form for Delta assembly aspirant

— 31st August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Isoko Political Front (IPF), a political pressure group has purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form for Mr. Mike Ogwah to contest the party’s primary for Isoko North constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly. Members of group said they were able to mobilise and raise N600,000, the…

  • UMOYO

    Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo

    — 31st August 2018

    Governor Emmanuel, is doing well and you want to remove him and expect Senator Etang Umoyo to join you in the feast? Joe Effiong, Uyo Senator Etang Umoyo is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esit, Eket council and frontline advocate for power shift to Eket senatorial district as far back as…

  • BAUCHI - ABUBAKAR

    Bauchi by-election: Triumph of Gov Abubakar

    — 31st August 2018

    Danlami Babantakko The election has come and gone. Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election. He polled 119,489 votes to beat five other contestants from the PDP, Green Party, NNPP, APP and SDP. READ ALSO: Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement Former…

  • JOB SEEKERS

    NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)  has warned job seekers to be cautious of fraudsters posing as employers of labour for the corps. Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General of the corps, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday. Gana said that…

  • TURBANING - DAN BAIWAN HAUSA

    Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’

    — 31st August 2018

    Kalu’s acceptance letter goes thus: “I am indeed happy to confirm my acceptance of the highly revered traditional title of ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’ of Daura Idris Adisa As accolades continue to pour in for the newly turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura and former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nigerians should emulate the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share